Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim US attorney

Former judge Jeanine Pirro was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Pirro, 73, will now lead a team of attorneys in defending President Donald Trump's administration in court as well as prosecuting local crimes in the nation's capital.

"Congratulations ⁦Judge Jeanine⁩ who will soon make DC Great Again!" Sergi Gor, the director White House Office of Presidential Personnel, wrote on social media.

President Donald Trump announced he was appointing Pirro to the role last week.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES HIGHEST-RATED FIRST 100 DAYS IN CABLE NEWS HISTORY WITH DOMINANT APRIL

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," Trump wrote on social media.

TRUMP PULLS HIS NOMINATION FOR DC US ATTORNEY, SAYS HE'LL REVEAL NEW PICK SOON

"Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!"

Pirro has left Fox News Channel and a rotation of Fox News personalities will fill her seat on "The Five" until a new co-host is named.

"Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington," a spokesperson for FOX News Media said in a statement.

Pirro served as the assistant district attorney and district attorney in New York's Westchester County and became the first woman to serve as a judge in Westchester County Court.

She joined Fox News Channel in 2006 and hosted "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for 11 years before joining "The Five," which has emerged as the most-watched show on cable news.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also announced on Truth Social that Ed Martin, who was the previous interim U.S. attorney in D.C., will be moving to the Department of Justice as its "Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.