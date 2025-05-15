Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts reins in Sotomayor after repeated interruptions

Expand / Collapse search
By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reined in Justice Sonia Sotomayor during argument over birthright citizenship and nationwide court injunctions on Thursday.

Sotomayor dominated questioning for several minutes at the outset of Thursday's argument after taking over from Justice Clarence Thomas. She pressed U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer for President Donald Trump's administration on several points relating to the authority for federal courts to issue nationwide injunctions, often speaking over the lawyer and interrupting him.

Sotomayor argued that Trump's order invalidating birthright citizenship violated four Supreme Court precedents, and that it was justified for a federal judge to grant an injunction against such a controversial order.

"You are claiming that not just the Supreme Court, that both the Supreme Court and no lower court, can stop an executive from universally violating holdings by this court," Sotomayor said.

100 DAYS OF INJUNCTIONS, TRIALS AND 'TEFLON DON': TRUMP SECOND TERM MEETS ITS BIGGEST TESTS IN COURT

(L-R) US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and US Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor look on prior to US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reined in Justice Sonia Sotomayor during oral arguments Thursday. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are not claiming that because we're conceding that there could be a in an appropriate case only in class only," Sauer said.

"But I hear that--," Sotomayor said, beginning to interrupt Sauer.

"Can I hear the rest of his answer?" Roberts then interjected.

APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP ADMIN'S DEPORTATION FLIGHTS IN ALIEN ENEMIES ACT IMMIGRATION SUIT

Sauer then elaborated on his statement, saying the government is arguing that federal courts can intervene on behalf of specific plaintiffs before them, but not nationwide. He said the Supreme Court has the authority to grant nationwide injunctions in certain circumstances.

Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At House Hearing On Weaponization Of Government

D. John Sauer serves as Solicitor General of the U.S. under Trump's administration. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sauer used the bulk of his opening arguments Thursday to reiterate the Trump administration's view that universal injunctions exceeded lower courts’ Article III powers under the Constitution, noting that the injunctions "transgress the traditional bounds of equitable authority," and "create a host of practical problems."

Universal injunctions "require judges to make rushed, high stakes, low information decisions," he said. "They operate asymmetrically, forcing the government to win everywhere," and "invert," in the administration’s view, the ordinary hierarchical hierarchy of appellate review. They create the ongoing risk of conflicting judgments."

Supreme Court building

The Supreme Court voted 6-2 on Tuesday to toss out the conviction and death sentence of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip. Justice Gorsuch was recused from the case. (AP/Jon Elswick)

A Supreme Court decision here could have sweeping national implications, setting a precedent that would affect the more than 310 federal lawsuits that have challenged White House actions since Trump's second presidency began on Jan. 20, 2025, according to a Fox News data analysis.

The consolidated cases before the court are Trump v. CASA, Trump v. the State of Washington, and Trump v. New Jersey.

It’s unclear when the justices will rule, but their decision to fast-track the case means an opinion or order could come within weeks – or even days.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.