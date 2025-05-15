Dem senator says 'no doubt' Biden declined cognitively during presidency

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Politico that there is no question that President Joe Biden declined cognitively during his White House tenure.

"There’s no doubt about it," Murphy said when the outlet asked whether Biden had undergone cognitive decline while serving as president. "The debate is whether it was enough that it compromised his ability to act as chief executive," the senator said, according to Politico.

During an appearance on "The View" last week, Biden pushed back against the idea that he suffered significant cognitive decline during the last year of his presidency.

During an interview on CNN last year before Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential contest, Murphy said that Biden's debate performance had "raised questions for voters" regarding whether he was "still the old Joe Biden."

Murphy suggested during that interview that Biden should "show the country that he is still the old Joe Biden," saying that he took Biden "at his word" that he was still able to do his job.

"I have seen him do this job at an absolutely exceptional level. No president has had this level of legislative accomplishment in their first four years as Joe Biden," Murphy said.

Politico also reported that Murphy said it would have helped the Democratic Party if Biden had not run in 2024.

"I mean, isn’t that self-evident? We lost," he said, according to the outlet. "Obviously, in retrospect, we should have done something different. The likelihood is the odds were pretty stacked against us no matter what, but clearly people were looking for change and neither Biden nor Harris were going to be able to offer a real message of change."