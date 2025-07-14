Fox News Politics Newsletter: Biden Chief of Staff OK'd Autopen Pardons, Email Reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Biden Aide Gave OK for 11th Hour Autopen Pardons, Email Reveals

Former President Joe Biden’s chief of staff issued final approval for multiple high-profile preemptive pardons during Biden’s final days in office, according to a new report.

Biden’s alleged use of the autopen has become a sticking point for months, as President Donald Trump has said thousands of pardons Biden signed were void and claimed that the former president did not know what documents he was signing through the automated device.

Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons on his final day to officials, including former chief medical advisor to the president Anthony Fauci and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, in an attempt to safeguard them from retribution from Trump… READ MORE .

White House

FAITH MEETS FORTUNE: Trump gathers CEOs for unprecedented faith, economy meeting to renew US 'spiritually and financially'

PUTIN'S RECKONING: Trump's whirlwind week ahead to include meeting with NATO chief, 'major' announcement on Russia

'GOD ALONE SAVED ME': Trump says 'American spirit' triumphs over 'forces of evil' on anniversary of Butler assassination attempt

CLOCK TICKING: Mother of slain soldier held by Hamas terrorists for 4,000 days makes plea to Trump

PROJECT UNDERWATER: Navy delays next-gen submarine to 2040, threatening US sea power

NO CUTS AHEAD: Trump urges rate cuts to boost savings, but Fed says economy is strong

DEAL OR TARIFFS: Trump, Rutte announce 'really big' NATO arms package amid new 50 day deadline to Putin

World Stage

'NATO IS PAYING': Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, adding Putin ‘talks nice and then he bombs’

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: UK to roll out red carpet in ‘unprecedented’ second Trump visit hosted by King Charles

'BLOOD COVENANT': Iranian crowdfunding campaign claims to raise $40M as reward for assassinating Trump

ALLIES ON NOTICE: Pentagon presses Japan, Australia on role in possible Taiwan conflict

Capitol Hill

'PUT UP': Democrats seize on Epstein files drama with new transparency calls

'TRUE WARRIOR': FIRST ON FOX: 'A true warrior': Retiring Rep Mark Green endorses his potential replacement in GOP race

Across America

TRADE TIDE TURNS: From cattle to crude: How Trump's tariffs are rattling the Lone Star State

CASH AMID CHAOS: Hochul hauls in big bucks amid lackluster poll numbers and calls to endorse Mamdani

'FIVE-ALARM WARNING': Mamdani's failure to walk back these positions could cause reckoning in Democratic Party: 'Five-alarm warning'

QUIET EXIT: Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's secluded hideout hits the market

'HAD A GREAT TIME': Newsom, Vance exchange jabs over immigration after VP's California vacation: 'Hope you enjoy your family time'

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Suspect wanted in anti-ICE Texas ambush previously sued in past protest incident