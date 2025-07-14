Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Democrats seize on Epstein files drama with new transparency calls

At least 2 House Democrats have vowed legislative action demanding release of Epstein files

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Democratic lawmakers are lining up with new vigor to demand the release of all files on Jeffrey Epstein as the topic continues to fracture the right.

Some prominent figures within the GOP's rightmost flank are up in arms after a leaked Department of Justice (DOJ) memo reportedly showed there was little more to Epstein's case than already known.

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, announced he would be filing a resolution on Monday to demand the Trump administration release all files related to the late pedophile's case.

"Either [President Donald Trump] and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there!" Veasey wrote on X. "Put up or Shut up!"

COMER DISMISSES BIDEN DOCTOR'S BID FOR PAUSE IN COVER-UP PROBE: 'THROWING OUT EVERY EXCUSE'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ro Khanna, Jeffrey Epstein

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna are two of the Democrats now using the Epstein controversy as a political cudgel. (Getty Images)

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., similarly posted on Saturday, "Why are the Epstein files still hidden? Who are the rich & powerful being protected? On Tuesday, I'm introducing an amendment to force a vote demanding the FULL Epstein files be released to the public. The Speaker must call a vote & put every Congress member on record."

Meanwhile, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., caused a firestorm of controversy online when she referenced past allegations of sexual assault against the president, all of which Trump previously denied.

"Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?" she wrote.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who is running for re-election in a swing state that voted for Trump in 2024, took a similar swing during a recent campaign stop.

"He promised to release the Epstein files. Did anyone really think the sexual predator president who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein was going to release the Epstein files?" Ossoff said. 

A civil war has broken out within the GOP over the Trump administration's handling of Epstein's case, with figures like Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer accusing Attorney General Pam Bondi of mishandling something that's long been seen as a priority for Trump's base.

Others, however, like attorney Mike Davis and even Trump himself, are defending the attorney general and calling for an end to the Republican infighting.

"If predators or victims won’t talk, then what? The Trump Justice Department has to deal with evidence that exists. Not evidence they wish they had. Nor conspiracy theories. Do you think Pam, Kash, and Bongino are covering for… Bill Clinton?" Davis wrote on X.

Trump released a statement on Truth Social over the weekend, "LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB – SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 – That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more."

And Democrats appear to have seized on the public back-and-forth as a political cudgel.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., shared a heated exchange with the White House on X over the weekend over an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on what authorities say was a marijuana farm – but Gomez contended the migrants there were picking strawberries.

"If you’re now concerned about child exploitation, release the Epstein Files. Your base wants to know," Gomez replied at one point.

'GONE TOO FAR': GOP LAWMAKERS RALLY AROUND TRUMP AFTER MUSK RAISES EPSTEIN ALLEGATIONS

Trump grins during a White House meeting with African leaders

President Donald Trump has called for an end to the infighting. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It was reported Friday that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino was considering resigning amid the fallout.

Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, however, have signaled they are confident in their work and will remain in place.

"The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States [Donald Trump] – and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me," Patel wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Democrats' efforts.

