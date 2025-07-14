Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's secluded hideout hits the market

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's former New Hampshire mansion has been listed for $2.5 million nearly five years to the day after the FBI tracked her to the property ahead of her arrest and conviction on sex trafficking charges, according to a new report.

The 156-acre mountaintop property sold for $1.1 million in 2019, according to Realtor.com -- purportedly to a limited liability company with ties to Maxwell.

She is currently appealing a 20-year prison sentence in connection with the Epstein case. He died in a federal jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FOLLOWS PRISON FITNESS ROUTINE, VIDEO SHOWS, AS DOJ'S JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEMO DRAWS HEAT

The property includes a luxe main home that features a fieldstone fireplace, a sun room with its own wood-burning stove, and floor-to-ceiling windows. There's also a converted barn and freestanding garage.

The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied Ghislaine's latest appeal in December. She has filed a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a review at the highest level.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS NUMBERED OVER 1,000 – FAR MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN, FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS SAY

Maxwell's appeal centers on a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida, which stated that "the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein."

Maxwell is serving her sentence at FCI Tallahasee, where exclusive photos published by Fox News Digital over the weekend show she is keeping up a jailhouse fitness routine as she vies for her freedom.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN MADAM GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S FORMER LONDON TOWNHOUSE, LINKED TO PRINCE ANDREW PHOTO, FOR SALE

Epstein's plea deal came from a controversial child trafficking case in the early 2000s, details of which did not emerge for more than a decade.

He received a punishment of 13 months for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Palm Beach, Florida.

The deal gained intense scrutiny years later after the Miami Herald uncovered details about the crime – so concerning that Florida lawmakers years later passed a bill that allows for the release of secret grand jury files in certain cases.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: THE FINAL HOURS OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Authorities arrested him in 2019 to answer for more crimes – but he died in a New York City jail just a month later, in what was officially ruled a suicide by hanging.

The following summer, the FBI arrested Maxwell in the New Hampshire hideout.

Her former London townhouse also went up for sale recently – for nearly $4 million. It's in the UK city's upscale Belgravia neighborhood, across the street from the Nag's Head Pub and near the upscale Pantechnicon complex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a U.S. lawsuit, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she met the British Prince Andrew at a London nightclub called Tramp before he forced her to have sex inside the home.

She died of suicide earlier this year.