©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's secluded hideout hits the market

Sprawling property with fieldstone fireplace and converted barn was where authorities finally caught the Epstein accomplice in 2020

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Exclusive video of Ghislaine Maxwell exercising in prison Video

Exclusive video of Ghislaine Maxwell exercising in prison

The convicted sex trafficker seems to be maintaining a fitness routine behind bars at the low-security facility where she is serving a 20-year sentence. (Matt Symons for Fox News Digital)

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's former New Hampshire mansion has been listed for $2.5 million nearly five years to the day after the FBI tracked her to the property ahead of her arrest and conviction on sex trafficking charges, according to a new report.

The 156-acre mountaintop property sold for $1.1 million in 2019, according to Realtor.com -- purportedly to a limited liability company with ties to Maxwell.

She is currently appealing a 20-year prison sentence in connection with the Epstein case. He died in a federal jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Aerial view of the property where Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI is seen in Bradford

The property includes a luxe main home that features a fieldstone fireplace, a sun room with its own wood-burning stove, and floor-to-ceiling windows. There's also a converted barn and freestanding garage.

The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied Ghislaine's latest appeal in December. She has filed a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a review at the highest level.

Aerial view of the property where Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI is seen in Bradford

Maxwell's appeal centers on a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida, which stated that "the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein."

Maxwell is serving her sentence at FCI Tallahasee, where exclusive photos published by Fox News Digital over the weekend show she is keeping up a jailhouse fitness routine as she vies for her freedom.

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Tallahassee, FL, July 10th 2025 Ghislaine Maxwell walks and jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee where she’s currenty serving  twenty years for her role in the sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.  Maxwell started off walking around the track at 7:15pm before running a few laps and then heading back inside at 8pm. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Epstein's plea deal came from a controversial child trafficking case in the early 2000s, details of which did not emerge for more than a decade.

He received a punishment of 13 months for soliciting prostitution from a minor in Palm Beach, Florida.

The deal gained intense scrutiny years later after the Miami Herald uncovered details about the crime – so concerning that Florida lawmakers years later passed a bill that allows for the release of secret grand jury files in certain cases.

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Authorities arrested him in 2019 to answer for more crimes – but he died in a New York City jail just a month later, in what was officially ruled a suicide by hanging.

The following summer, the FBI arrested Maxwell in the New Hampshire hideout.

Her former London townhouse also went up for sale recently – for nearly $4 million. It's in the UK city's upscale Belgravia neighborhood, across the street from the Nag's Head Pub and near the upscale Pantechnicon complex.

In a U.S. lawsuit, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she met the British Prince Andrew at a London nightclub called Tramp before he forced her to have sex inside the home.

She died of suicide earlier this year.