Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump, Rutte announce 'really big' NATO arms package amid new 50 day deadline to Putin

NATO Secretary-General praises president's decision to sell billions in US arms to allies for Ukraine aid as 'logical'

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump announces new weapons deal with NATO for Ukraine, gives Putin ultimatum Video

Trump announces new weapons deal with NATO for Ukraine, gives Putin ultimatum

President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House where he gave Putin 50 days to a strike peace deal or face tariffs as Trump announces NATO arms package to aid Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the U.S. has agreed to sell arms to NATO just moments after he said Russian President Vladimir Putin has 50 days to secure a peace deal with Ukraine or face "100%" tariffs. 

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Trump called him on Thursday to confirm he wanted to enter into a deal with NATO allies to sell them arms for aid to Ukraine

Trump said billions of dollars worth of U.S. arms would be purchased from allies like Germany, Finland and Denmark that will be "quickly distributed" to Ukraine. 

Trump and Rutte enter into a new NATO deal.

US President Donald Trump, right, and Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 14, 2025.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS US WILL SEND PATRIOT MISSILES TO UKRAINE, ADDS THAT PUTIN 'TALKS NICE AND THEN HE BOMBS EVERYBODY'

"This is really big," Rutte told reporters from the Oval Office sitting alongside Trump. 

Rutte, who said the decision was built on the "tremendous success" of last month’s NATO summit when nearly every nation in the alliance agreed to increase their defense spending to reach 5% of their nation’s GDP, called the move "logical."

"This is again European nations standing up," Rutte added. "I've been in contact with many countries, I can tell you at this moment Germany, massively, but also Finland and Denmark and Sweden and Norway, we have the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Canada – they all want to be part of this. 

"And this is only the first wave. There will be more," Rutte confirmed. "So what we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need."

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit

(L/R, clockwise) French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meet during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17, 2025 (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP CONSIDERING MORE AID TO UKRAINE AS FRUSTRATION WITH RUSSIA GROWS

Rutte said he had already met with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to ensure the U.S. maintains what it needs for its stockpiles but also works with NATO allies to fulfill orders for Ukraine's defense

Trump said he was "very unhappy" with Moscow and expressed his frustration over what he thought should have been a done deal at least "two months ago."

Both leaders said they thought they had secured an agreement with Putin on four different occasions, but then "bombs would be thrown out that night, and you'd say – we're not making any deals," Trump told reporters. 

"I speak to him a lot about getting this thing done, and I always hang up saying, ‘Well, that was a nice phone call,’ and then missiles are launched into Kyiv or some other city, and I'd say ‘strange," Trump said recounting his conversations with Putin. "And after that happens three or four times, you say, the talk doesn't mean anything."

Trump and NATO's Rutte announce a new deal.

US President Donald Trump, second left, and Mark Rutte, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), left, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 14, 2025.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president countered a major talking point of some isolationist Republicans who oppose the continuation of U.S. support to Ukraine.

"Ultimately, having a strong Europe is a very good thing," Trump added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.