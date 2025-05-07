Fox News Politics Newsletter: Biden-appointed Judge Orders Refugee Resettlement Resumed

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Vance previews US-Iran nuclear talks, says Trump 'open' to sitting down with Russians, Chinese in future

-Congress moves to address air traffic controller crisis as Newark meltdown sparks alarm

-205 arrested in FBI child sex operation, Patel and Bondi announce

Judge Orders Refugee Resettlement to Resume

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to immediately resettle some 12,000 refugees into the U.S. under a court order that partially blocks President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at halting the refugee admissions program .

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead, a 2023 appointee of former President Joe Biden , issued the order despite the Trump administration saying during a hearing last week that it should only have to process 160 refugees into the country and would likely appeal any order requiring thousands to be admitted.

"This Court will not entertain the Government’s result-oriented rewriting of a judicial order that clearly says what it says," Whitehead wrote Monday. "The Government is free, of course, to seek further clarification from the Ninth Circuit. But the Government is not free to disobey statutory and constitutional law — and the direct orders of this Court and the Ninth Circuit — while it seeks such clarification."… READ MORE

White House

ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ: Trump pushes to reopen infamous California prison, but Pelosi and Newsom dismiss it as a 'distraction'

CAMPUS PROBE: University of Washington faces Trump admin antisemitism scrutiny over anti-Israel protests

REAL ID Takes Effect

COMPLIANCE NOTED: How many Americans are actually ready for REAL ID? Compliance crosses partisan, geographic bounds

SUMMER BUMMER: New travel rules, same confusion: 'Real ID' raises questions, concerns among college-aged travelers

'YOU'LL BE OKAY': Top TSA official explains what to do if you do not have REAL ID

'ITS A DISASTER': Trump offers to help Obama with presidential library troubles

World Stage

ACT OF WAR': Pakistan calls India's strikes an 'act of war' and claims it shot down Indian fighter jets

'A LITTLE PATIENCE': Cardinals gather in St. Peter’s Basilica for final Mass before conclave to choose new pope

TEHRAN TORTURE: Family of American hostage tortured in Lebanon wins landmark case against Iran

SIGNALS CROSSE: China's spying in Cuba sparks alarm on Capitol Hill after fresh satellite images show surveillance buildup

'DURABLE PEACE': Vance says Russia's demands are too high, but there's still a path to resolution of Ukraine war

Capitol Hill

LIKE 'GOODFELLAS': Fetterman slams 'dumb hit piece' about health, says it felt like being in classic mob movie

HAT IN THE RING: Illinois Rep. Krishnamoorthi jumps into crowded Democratic race for Senate

INTIMIDATION AND THREATS: Durbin calls on DOJ to investigate anonymous pizza deliveries to judges' homes

ROCK BOTTOM: President Trump's approval ratings slide, but Democrats' poll numbers drop to new lows

Across America

'ALARMING': Antisemitism spiking around the world, ADL finds in its first-ever global report

HUNTING PREDATORS: FBI targets 250 suspects in '764' network of online predators manipulating kids into violent, explicit videos

DISTURBING DETAILS: Riley Gaines says 'literal human feces' thrown in protest of Turning Point USA at University of Washington

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON: Son of independent U.S. senator mounts Maine gubernatorial bid