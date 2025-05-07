Family of American hostage tortured in Lebanon wins landmark case against Iran

After a nearly four-year search for justice, a U.S. court has found in favor of the family of a Lebanese American man held hostage in Lebanon, finding that the Islamic Republic of Iran, working through its proxy Hezbollah, should be held liable for their father’s kidnap and torture.

Two of Amer Fakhoury’s daughters, Guila and Zoya Fakhoury, told Fox News Digital that on May 1, a U.S. District Court judge found Iran responsible for Fakhoury’s imprisonment.

"This is the first lawsuit to prove Iran’s influence over Lebanon," Guila said. "We were very happy about the judgment."

‘HOSTAGE IN LEBANON:’ NEW HAMPSHIRE FAMILY RECOUNTS FATHER’S DETAINMENT, TORTURE IN NEW BOOK

Amer Fakhoury was arrested a week after traveling to Lebanon with his family in September 2019. After his arrest, a newspaper linked with Hezbollah alleged that Fakhoury, formerly a member of the South Lebanon Army, had been the "butcher" of Khiam, a detention center where grave human rights abuses were reported to have taken place.

Though he was released from a military prison in December 2019, it was only after the Lebanese Supreme Court dropped charges against Fakhoury in March 2020 that he was able to return to the U.S. By the time of his return, Fakhoury had lost 60 pounds and was suffering from late-stage lymphoma, along with rib fractures and other health complications. He died in September 2020 at the age of 57.

Proving Fakhoury’s suffering and torture was a battle for the family, though Guila said the State Department’s classification of her father as a hostage was instrumental in proving the nature of Fakhoury’s captivity.

SENS. CRUZ, SHAHEEN PROPOSE SANCTIONS AGAINST LEBANESE OFFIICALS OVER AMERICAN PRISONER

Proving that Iran was behind the imprisonment was more difficult. In fact, while Guila said some people "kind of laughed" that the family blamed Iran for their father’s mistreatment, Zoya said "Iran’s influence in Lebanon in recent years further proves our point."

Because Iran never responded to the suit, Guila said the family was forced to provide evidence her father witnessed of Hezbollah’s control over "every government agency in Lebanon," including the military hospital, military court, and the Lebanese General Directorate of General Security, the country’s intelligence apparatus that Guila said arrested and tortured Fakhoury.

Even when the Lebanese judicial system found Fakhoury innocent of multiple false charges that he was a killer, a terrorist and an Israeli agent, Guila said officials told Fakhoury that they had to keep him "because Hezbollah wants [him] in prison."

Fakhoury’s family faced difficulties even before filing their case in May 2021. Zoya says Hezbollah officials in Lebanon have been issuing threats to the family since Fakhoury’s death. In addition to Iran failing to respond to the suit, Guila said Lebanese General Directorate of General Security officials interfered with the lawsuit by asking to have their names and agencies removed. She says the judge denied the request.

Long periods of silence from the court also made the wait for justice difficult, Zoya said. "The last four years, we were fearful," she explained. "We were worried maybe nothing’s going to come out of this."

While the family is grateful for the judgment they received, Guila says they believe the settlement awarded through the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act was "a bit of an unfair decision" and did not "take into account the pain and the suffering of the family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, the landmark judgment paves the way for others to find justice, the family says. "We’re hoping, with this administration, to use the judgment that we have and the work that we’ve been doing in the [Amer] Foundation to continue the accountability efforts," Guila said. "A lot of other Lebanese citizens [and] American citizens that have been targeted by the Lebanese government, by Hezbollah in Lebanon, can now use this case to get justice for what happened to them," Zoya explained.

The sisters said the next steps in their journey are to find justice for their father and will involve requesting the State Department to sanction "officials in Lebanon who were traitors and working with Hezbollah and Iran."