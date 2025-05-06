Expand / Collapse search
Top TSA official explains what to do if you don't have REAL ID

'You will still get through the checkpoint,' he said

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Published
TSA Acting Administrator Adam Stahl gives tips to Americans on flying as REAL ID enforcement kicks off Video

TSA Acting Administrator Adam Stahl gives tips to Americans on flying as REAL ID enforcement kicks off

Stahl reminds Americans to show up early to the airport and bring additional forms of identification, if applicable, to the airport if they do not already have their REAL ID.

TSA Administrator Adam Stahl explained what Americans without REAL ID should do if they have an upcoming flight, and he addressed concerns about the potential for long lines as a result.

Enforcement of REAL ID went into effect on Wednesday in order for people to fly domestically within the United States and enter some federal buildings, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Stahl told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that people who "do not have a compliant REAL ID will experience possibly additional vetting, additional screening at the checkpoint. Those that do not – We'll be working pretty aggressively to minimize any sort of impacts to the checkpoint, to travel to the checkpoint."

REAL ID IS ABOUT TO GO INTO EFFECT. HERE'S HOW IT MAY IMPACT VOTING

real id 3

Stahl told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that people who "do not have a compliant REAL ID will experience possibly additional vetting." (DHS)

He noted that a military ID, a passport, and global entry are alternatives that somebody can use, but if they do not have any of those, they will make their flight.

"You will still get through the checkpoint. You'll be okay. You may face some additional screening measures, and that's why we're really underscoring to folks to please go to the airport early.

He noted that REAL ID’s history stems from 9/11, even though the enforcement of the law has been pushed back several times.

REAL ID DOCUMENTS HELD UP IN MAIL ACCORDING TO AMERICANS WHO ENROLLED BEFORE DEADLINE

The Transportation Security Administration's new facial recognition technology is seen at a Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint, April 26, 2023, in Glen Burnie, Md. The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion Tuesday, March 12, 2024, among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas.

The Transportation Security Administration's new facial recognition technology is seen at a Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint, April 26, 2023, in Glen Burnie, Md. The U.S. government has started requiring migrants without passports to submit to facial recognition technology to take domestic flights under a change that prompted confusion Tuesday, March 12, 2024, among immigrants and advocacy groups in Texas. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

DHS noted that REAL ID will assist with immigration enforcement, as those in the country illegally will not be able to fly unless they are flying back to their country of origin.

"This is a law that was passed in 2005 called the Real ID Law. And this was a critical vulnerability that was identified in the wake of 9/11. And this is really all about elevating identity and document integrity. And so, this administration, this secretary feels strongly that this is an important law to enforce and that really, this is critical to ensuring the safety and the security of our skies."

Stahl also addressed skeptics of the law, who may be concerned that it could be used to keep a closer eye on the American public unnecessarily.

REAL ID REJECTION BY AMERICANS MAY COME DOWN TO ONE SURPRISING FACTOR

reagan-tsa

Travelers make their way through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on May 24, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. AAA projects travelers going 50 miles or more this Memorial Day holiday will be almost 44 million people, a number not seen since 2005. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"The notion that we are creating some sort of national surveillance system is not true, it's not correct," Stahl said, saying the TSA’s main focus is "safety" for travelers.

"This is all about, again, ensuring and elevating document and data integrity to really ensure that we're ensuring the safety in our skies of our passengers and of the traveling public. So it has nothing to do with a national database. It's all about elevating document and identity integrity," he added.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

