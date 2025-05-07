Expand / Collapse search
Son of independent US senator mounts Maine gubernatorial bid

Angus King III is a son of US Sen. Angus King

Alex Nitzberg
Published | Updated
Republican Maine gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles says he has 'never seen anything like' the state's drug epidemic

Republican Maine gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles says he has 'never seen anything like' the state's drug epidemic

Republican Bobby Charles, who is running for Maine governor, told Fox News Digital that the state needs to take serious action against the drug epidemic.

Democrat Angus King III, a son of U.S. Sen. Angus King Jr.'s, I-Maine, has announced a bid for the Maine governorship.

"I'm Angus King, and if you know my dad, you know my values," the gubernatorial hopeful said in a campaign video.

His father previously served as governor of the state from early 1995 until early 2003, and has served in the U.S. Senate since early 2013.

SEN. ANGUS KING: A ‘DECLARATION OF CONSCIENCE’ ON DONALD TRUMP'S 100TH DAY

Sen. Angus King

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, arrives for the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide Threats" in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Ever since the day we met in Skowhegan, I’ve known Angus has something special. He’s always been hard-working, smart, engaged, and caring, and I’m so proud of who he is today and the work he’s set out to do," Sen. King said, according to Angus King III's campaign website, which notes that he was born in Skowhegan.

"He’s a builder and an optimist who knows Maine and doesn’t quit until the job is done. He’s been building things to take care of people and make the world a better place throughout his life, and I think his combination of smarts, experience, and character will make him an excellent governor of Maine. In fact, I’m sure he’ll be in the top two governors named Angus ever," the senator added. 

6 US GOVERNORS TO OPEN TALKS WITH CANADIAN PROVINCIAL LEADERS ON TARIFFS

Sen. Angus King, his son Angus King III, and others

Senator Angus King's son, Angus King III, third from left, and his wife, Mary Herman, center, stopped by King's Portland campaign office with him on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 (Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Current Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who is currently serving her second consecutive term, may not run again in 2026.

The Maine constitution stipulates, "The person who has served 2 consecutive popular elective 4-year terms of office as Governor shall be ineligible to succeed himself or herself."

CENSURED MAINE LAWMAKER URGES SUPREME COURT INTERVENTION AS TRANSGENDER ATHLETE DOMINATES GIRLS' TRACK MEET

Censured Maine Rep. Libby rips governor after transgender athlete reportedly wins track events Video

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a gubernatorial bid earlier this year and is also running as a Democrat.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

