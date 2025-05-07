Son of independent US senator mounts Maine gubernatorial bid

Democrat Angus King III, a son of U.S. Sen. Angus King Jr.'s, I-Maine, has announced a bid for the Maine governorship.

"I'm Angus King, and if you know my dad, you know my values," the gubernatorial hopeful said in a campaign video.

His father previously served as governor of the state from early 1995 until early 2003, and has served in the U.S. Senate since early 2013.

"Ever since the day we met in Skowhegan, I’ve known Angus has something special. He’s always been hard-working, smart, engaged, and caring, and I’m so proud of who he is today and the work he’s set out to do," Sen. King said, according to Angus King III's campaign website, which notes that he was born in Skowhegan.

"He’s a builder and an optimist who knows Maine and doesn’t quit until the job is done. He’s been building things to take care of people and make the world a better place throughout his life, and I think his combination of smarts, experience, and character will make him an excellent governor of Maine. In fact, I’m sure he’ll be in the top two governors named Angus ever," the senator added.

Current Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who is currently serving her second consecutive term, may not run again in 2026.

The Maine constitution stipulates, "The person who has served 2 consecutive popular elective 4-year terms of office as Governor shall be ineligible to succeed himself or herself."

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a gubernatorial bid earlier this year and is also running as a Democrat.