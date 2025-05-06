New travel rules, same confusion: 'REAL ID' raises questions, concerns among college-aged travelers

The month of May kicks off the start of the U.S. summer travel season – and nowhere is that felt more acutely than on college campuses, where students are closing laptops, submitting finals and streaming off campus in droves.

However, some may not get past the airport, thanks to a federal ID rule taking effect just as school's out.

The Department of Homeland Security set the May 7 enforcement date for REAL ID last year, but the law itself has been delayed for nearly two decades. Congress passed it in 2005 – before most current college freshmen were even born. With the deadline landing right after spring semester ends, there is real concern that students heading home could be confused or caught flat-footed by the new requirements.

"We have tens of thousands of folks weekly that are showing up at our driver’s license centers to get the REAL ID," Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll said at a press conference this week. "It’s a real challenge for us right now, because folks have waited until the last minute."

On campuses, the buzz in the air is almost palpable as first-year students clamor to share their summer plans, either to far-flung destinations or to visit friends and family. For many, their "plans" include simply packing a carry-on, grabbing friends and escaping as soon as possible to a beach for sun-drenched surf and relaxation. However, for some travelers lacking a REAL ID – or confused about what the law means for them – this update could pose some very real, very unexpected barriers to summer travel.

Some students were prepared. Riley Davis, a junior at the University of Alabama, said she obtained a REAL ID-compliant license earlier this year.

"I first heard about Real ID on social media last year, and got the star added when I renewed my license this year," Davis told Fox News Digital. She praised her state's process as "super fast" and easy, noting that she was also able to register for the appointment online at her local DMV – an option available in some states.

Most college freshmen just wrapped up two intense semesters, adjusting to academic pressures, building new friendships and navigating the quirks of dorm life – all while living away from home for the first time. Many also turned 18 just before or during their first year, meaning they may have only recently become eligible for a REAL ID, which is issued to U.S. residents 18 and older.

It is unclear how many college-aged Americans are currently in compliance with REAL ID requirements. Current estimates are limited and vary from state to state. New Jersey's REAL ID compliance is the lowest in the country at 17% last month, according to data compiled by CBS News. Pennsylvania and New York reported compliance rates of just 26% and 43%, respectively.

College students have cited confusion in recent conversations with friends and family about the new IDs and enforcement, as well as whether other documents, such as a passport, would be sufficient.

For anyone who is not prepared to meet REAL ID requirements, either because of when they turned 18 or due to confusion over the law's enforcement date, they could face long lines and significant wait times before they are cleared to fly domestically, if they can secure an appointment at all.

Officials in New Jersey, for example, said they post "thousands" of new slots a day for residents to obtain REAL ID licenses, slots that have booked up almost immediately, due to the backlog of residents waiting to apply.

Alabama also warned that its appointments are filling up fast, especially in larger cities, and may not be available online due to the last-minute crush. "If appointments are booked in your area, please check other nearby examining offices," Alabama state officials said last month.

Other states are also dealing with an eleventh-hour surge in visitors clamoring to obtain a REAL ID before they travel.

Brilyn Hollyhand, an 18-year-old college student and political commentator who met just days earlier with President Donald Trump, told Fox News Digital this week that his issue is not with REAL IDs, but the way they will be used, or not used, for that matter.

"I think it’s insane and stupid that we require an ID to fly domestically, but not to vote," Hollyhand said of the new requirements, which also apply to domestic flights.

"It’s simple," he added. "If you need an ID to fly and visit your grandmother out of state, you need it to cast your ballot to decide the future of our nation."

Many young travelers mistakenly believe their current IDs will still work – even if they lack the star in the top right corner that indicates REAL ID compliance. Others do not realize that a valid passport can also be used for air travel under the new rules, adding to the confusion.

Garrett McDonalds, a sophomore at Auburn University, said his parents told him about the new ID requirements after they got their own licenses renewed – prompting him to renew his own ahead of the deadline.

He described the process as easy and "crazy smooth," so long as applicants bring the right paperwork. "Now it should be easier to fly, and hopefully I don’t have to worry about losing my passport on trips anymore!" he said.

TSA agents have warned that individuals without REAL IDs will be subject to additional screening beginning May 7 and should prepare for additional time at the airport before their flights.