FBI targets 250 suspects in '764' network of online predators manipulating kids into violent, explicit videos

The FBI is investigating a sophisticated criminal network targeting kids and teens online known as "764."

The predators are known for targeting minors on social media and using coercion to get them to film themselves committing violent or sexual acts, and then using those videos to extort minors for increasing violent or sexual videos that are then shared with "764" followers online.

"The FBI is investigating at least 250 subjects who are tied to violent online networks commonly referred to as '764’ but includes many offshoot networks and names," the FBI told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday evening. "All 55 FBI field offices across the country are involved in these investigations."

The agency added that it is "growing increasingly concerned about a loose network of violent predators who befriend minors and other vulnerable individuals through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior — pushing victims to create graphic content, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), harm family pets, cut themselves with sharp objects, or attempt suicide."

"Some of these predators even watch live-streamed self-harm and other violent content," the FBI said.

In a May 6 post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel called the group "deeply disturbing," adding that it is "critically important to understand what's out there and be aware of the threats American kids and families are facing every day."

"The criminals in these networks use online platforms to target vulnerable kids, coerce victims, and recruit others — often resulting in horrible cases of abuse. It is absolutely tragic — and I want people to know we're cracking down hard," he wrote. "Remember, last week we announced our agents and partners arrested two alleged leaders within 764. We've opened hundreds of cases around the country and our field offices are fully engaged. This is a priority for myself, [FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino], and our leadership team."

Last week, the Justice Department announced the arrests of two suspected "764" leaders, including 21-year-old Leonidas Varagiannis, also known as War, and 20-year-old Prasan Nepal, also known as Trippy, of High Point, North Carolina, for their "crimes operating an international child exploitation enterprise in connection with a nihilistic violent extremist (NVE) network known as 764."

The network "seeks to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The two defendants allegedly operated a subgroup of 764, called 764 Inferno, through encrypted messaging platforms. They are accused of coercing or participating in the production of CSAM and facilitating the grooming ane extortion of minors.

They also allegedly ordered victims to self-harm, such as cutting "blood signs" into their skin, and engaged them in psychological torment and extreme violence using threat and manipulation tactics.

They are accused of targeting at least eight children as young as 13 years old.

The defendants face the maximum penalty of life in prison if they are convicted, according to the Justice Department.

Fox News' Jennifer Johnson contributed to this report.