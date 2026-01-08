Hoyer won't seek re-election, says House has strayed from founders' vision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the former No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives under then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced his retirement on the House chamber floor on Thursday morning.

As he got up to address a crowd of his colleagues, the room broke out into applause.

"I stand here now, after some 60 years in public service," Hoyer said. "Mr. Speaker, I have decided not to seek another term in the People's House. I make this decision with sadness, for I love this House, an institution the framers designed to reflect the will of the American people and to serve as the guardian of their liberty and their democracy."

"I am deeply concerned that this House is not living up to the founders’ goals. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to examine their consciences, renew their courage and carry out the responsibilities that the First Article of the Constitution demands," Hoyer said.

Hoyer, 86, will leave Congress at the end of his term, which concludes in January 2027. His departure continues turnover among Democrats as several other senior figures in the party have also made plans to make 2026 their last year on Capitol Hill.

Most notably, Hoyer joins Pelosi, who will also not pursue re-election in the 2026 midterms. Of the three top Democrats who led the party in 2021, only one, Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., has not announced plans to retire.

Hoyer began his political career in the Maryland State Senate and served in that body from 1966 to 1979. From there, he became a member of the state's Board for Higher Education until he ran for Congress in 1980.

After joining the House in 1981, he served as the Democratic whip from 2003 to 2007 and then took up the role of majority leader once from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023.

According to his online biography, he is the longest-serving House member from Maryland, totaling 45 years of service.

Reflecting on his time in office, Hoyer lamented polarization that he said had engulfed the chamber in recent years.

"The Congress I entered in 1981 was somewhat different," Hoyer said. "Most Republicans and Democrats worked together in a collegial, productive way. The leaders of the House, Tip O'Neill and Bob Michael, fostered that environment. It was, of course, not a Congress without conflict."

"I fear that America is heading not toward greatness, but toward smallness, pettiness, divisiveness, loneliness," Hoyer added.

Hoyer ended his remarks with a long list of thanks, expressing gratitude to his caucus, his late wife and his children.

"To my colleagues for trusting me with leadership, thank you," Hoyer said.