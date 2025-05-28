Fox News Politics Newsletter: AOC Thaws Out 'Abolish ICE' Pitch to Fire Up Fundraising

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Jeanine Pirro sworn in as DC's interim US Attorney, pledging 'no more mercy for criminals'

-White House sending $9.4 billion DOGE cuts package to Congress next week

-Federal judge refuses to reconsider order to facilitate deportee's return to US

ICE Scorched as ‘Rogue Agency’ in New AOC Fundraising Email

Republicans are ripping progressive New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for renewing her call to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a recent fundraising email.

"I believe that ICE, an agency that was just formed in 2003 during the Patriot Act era, is a rogue agency that should not exist," Ocasio-Cortez said in a fundraising email obtained by Fox News Digital.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), House Republicans' campaign arm, criticized the potential 2028 presidential candidate in an X post for fundraising on wanting to abolish ICE, a progressive rallying cry that rejects President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration… READ MORE

White House

TRUMP CHECKS BIBI: Trump confirms he told Netanyahu to back off Iran strikes amid nuclear talks

LAWFARE CONTINUES: Obama-nominated judge allows lawsuit targeting Musk's role with DOGE to proceed, drops claims against Trump

'INTENSELY LOYAL': 'Intensely loyal' Jill Biden aide despised by White House staffers, new book claims

'NO EVIDENCE': Watchdog finds 'no evidence' Biden knew of crucial climate EOs, demands answers on who signed autopen

World Stage

ELIMINATED: Netanyahu says Israel has killed Hamas' Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

EXECUTION IN IRAN: Iran hangs a man convicted of spying for Israel

'DOES NOT UNDERSTAND': Russia says 'Trump is not being sufficiently informed' after calling Putin 'absolutely CRAZY'

FIRST ON FOX: Rubio urged to punish Iraq with 'maximum pressure' sanctions for its 'complete subjugation' by Iran

Capitol Hill

NEPOTISM IN ACTION: Longtime Democrat senator's daughter takes aim at Trump, Musk, RFK Jr, in launch for key House swing seat

BURGERS AND BARBS: Senate Republican campaign committee 'grills' Chuck Schumer on National Hamburger Day

Across America

DOCTOR'S ORDERS: A new law in this state bans automated insurance claim denials

TERROR AT THE BORDER: DHS video honors Marine killed by Mexican cartel, touts Trump's crackdown on 'terrorists'

US STRIKES BACK: Rubio announces visa restrictions for foreign authorities 'complicit' in censoring Americans' free speech

ILLEGAL MIGRANT: Texas border sheriff says illegal crossings have seen ‘dramatic decline’ as CA migrant center shuts down

DESANTIS ON DOGE: DeSantis goads Congress to follow FL’s DOGE blueprint as Musk’s cuts still wait for vote

'INACCURATE' VOTER LISTS: DOJ sues North Carolina over voter rolls

BULLET POINTS REPEALED: Defense Department workers no longer required to submit DOGE's weekly production reports