Iraq

Rubio urged to punish Iraq with 'maximum pressure' sanctions for its 'complete subjugation' by Iran

GOP lawmakers call for cutting all aid until Iraq breaks from Tehran's influence

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: A pair of House Republicans are urging Secretary Marco Rubio to punish Iraq with sanctions for its "complete subjugation" by Iran as part of the U.S.’s "maximum pressure" policy toward Tehran. 

"More than 4,400 American service members sacrificed their lives since the start of the Iraq War, yet today, Iraq stands as nothing more than a puppet of Tehran," Reps. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and Greg Steube, R-Fla., wrote in a letter to the secretary of state and interim national security advisor. 

The letter laid blame on the Obama administration, arguing former President Barack Obama and his Iraq envoy Brett McGurk "propped up" Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, whose leadership was marred by brutal political crackdowns and led to the rise of ISIS. 

"The Obama administration doubled down on its mistakes, relying on Iranian-backed militias to fight ISIS," the letter read. "The consequences of those failed decisions are now undeniable: Iran-backed forces wield unchecked power over Iraq’s government and security services."

TRUMP ADMIN ENDS WAIVER ALLOWING IRAQ TO BUY IRANIAN ELECTRICITY AS PART OF 'MAXIMUM PRESSURE' CAMPAIGN

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - MAY 23: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Prime Minister of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani at the Department of State in Washington, DC, United States, on May 23, 2025.

A pair of House Republicans are urging Sec. Marco Rubio, right, to punish Iraq with sanctions for its "complete subjugation" by Iran as part of the U.S.’ "maximum pressure" approach. ( Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Since 2015, the U.S. has offered Iraq’s forces $1.25 billion in foreign military financing, in addition to billions more for the interior ministry and defense ministry. 

Iran’s influence over Iraq was on full display when, in 2021, Iraq issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, even as the U.S. still has 2,500 forces on the ground in Iraq to partner with local forces and fight ISIS. 

READ THE LETTER BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

Steube and Wilson called on the U.S. to cut all foreign aid to Iraq until it comes out from under Iran’s influence. 

The letter calls for the U.S. to sanction Iraq’s importation of Iranian gas. Currently, only payment for the gas is under sanction, meaning Iran gives fuel to Iraq without charge but expects repayment in other ways. The Trump administration ended a waiver that allowed Iraq to buy Iranian electricity in March. 

GOP REP. JOE WILSON TRUMPETS 'MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN!' MESSAGE

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Special forces walk on the U.S. flag during a rally commemorating International Quds Day, also known as Jerusalem Day, in Tehran, Iran, on March 28, 2025.

Iran, whose Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps special forces are pictured above, has infiltrated the Iraqi forces. ( Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The lawmakers called for designating the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iranian-backed paramilitary group operating in Iraq, and its financial backers as foreign terrorist groups and sanctioning Iraq’s state banks that financially support Iran. It also called for sanctions on Iraq’s political figures that allow Iranian influence to flourish. 

"We urge you to take immediate action to implement these necessary policies and ensure that American resources are no longer used to prop up Iran’s control over Iraq."

The U.S. initially invaded Iraq in 2003, toppling Saddam Hussein's regime and drawing down its troop presence from wartime levels in 2007 and leaving altogether in 2011, before returning in 2014 at the head of the coalition to fight the Islamic State.

Other nations, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, also contribute hundreds of troops to the coalition.

In September, reports emerged that the Biden administration was working on a plan to draw down the U.S. troop presence in Iraq within the year, but no set-in-stone decision was made. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department and the Iraqi Embassy for comment. 

