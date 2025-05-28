Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Secretary of State

Rubio announces visa restrictions for foreigners 'complicit' in censoring Americans

Trump secretary of state says those who undermine Americans' free speech 'should not enjoy the privilege' of US travel

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Democrats seize upon Marco Rubio's multiple roles in Trump administration Video

Democrats seize upon Marco Rubio's multiple roles in Trump administration

Fox News State Department correspondent Gillian Turner breaks down Secretary of State Marco Rubio's second straight day of heated exchanges at a House hearing on 'Special Report.'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions the Trump administration is implementing against foreign authorities who it says are "complicit" in censoring Americans. 

"For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights," Rubio wrote on X. "Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans. Free speech is essential to the American way of life – a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority." 

TRUMP ADMIN ASKING FEDERAL AGENCIES TO CANCEL REMAINING HARVARD CONTRACTS

Rubio looks stern during House hearing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens during a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of traveling to our country," America's top diplomat added. "Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over."

The United States has long condemned censorship and repression by the Chinese Communist Party, Russia, and the Iranian and Cuban regimes, but the Trump administration more recently has added criticism against allies in Europe.

Vice President JD Vance argued that the European Union's Digital Services Act could effectively export European-style censorship to the U.S. through pressure against American tech companies. 

In February, Vance accused European leaders at the Munich Security Conference of suppressing dissenting opinions by categorizing those views as "misinformation" and "disinformation." 

Starmer Oval Office meeting with Trump

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

 VANCE IS RIGHT ABOUT FREE SPEECH. THAT’S WHAT MAKES EU AND US LEFTISTS SO MAD

The vice president specifically cited the United Kingdom’s prosecution over silent prayer outside an abortion clinic, the annulment of the Romanian 2024 presidential election results over alleged foreign interference, the conviction of a Christian activist in Sweden for burning a Quran and Germany policing anti-feminist views online. 

"What I worry about is the threat from within – the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values," Vance said at the time. 

Vance reiterated free speech concerns with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office later that month. 

Rubio during House foreign affairs committee hearing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing for the Department of State and related programs on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

As protests and riots against mass migration erupted across the U.K. last summer in response to the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, British authorities threatened to possibly extradite and jail U.S. citizens for spreading "misinformation" online that violates the country’s anti-hate laws. The 17-year-old suspect was born in the U.K. to parents from Rwanda, according to reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics