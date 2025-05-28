Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim US attorney, pledging 'no more mercy for criminals'

Jeanine Pirro took the oath of office to serve as the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. during an event in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath alongside President Donald Trump. Pirro is serving as the interim U.S. attorney following the resignation of Ed Martin, Trump's initial pick to serve in the role.

"We need to send a message that justice will be honored in the District of Columbia," Pirro said after taking the oath. "My voice should be heard loud and clear: No more. No more tolerance of hatred. No more mercy for criminals."

"Violence will be addressed directly with the appropriate punishment, and this city will again become a shining city on a hill in an America that President Trump has promised to make great again and will make safe again," Pirro added.

WHERE TRUMP STANDS WITH AMERICANS 4 MONTHS INTO HIS 2ND TERM

Trump tapped "The Five" co-host for her new role earlier this month. Pirro has left Fox News Channel and a rotation of Fox News personalities will fill her seat on "The Five" until a new co-host is named.

The president noted Pirro's career in both the legal and media spaces ahead of her swearing in.

"Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to The Five over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington," a spokesperson for FOX News Media said in a statement.

DEMOCRATS EYE 2028 JUST MONTHS INTO TRUMP'S 2ND TERM

Pirro remarked on the recent murder of two Israeli embassy staffers on the streets of Washington during her address. She vowed justice would be brought to the "cold blooded murderer" who was responsible.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES HIGHEST-RATED FIRST 100 DAYS IN CABLE NEWS HISTORY WITH DOMINANT APRIL

Pirro served as the assistant district attorney and district attorney in New York's Westchester County and became the first woman to serve as a judge in Westchester County Court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She joined Fox News Channel in 2006 and hosted "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for 11 years before joining "The Five," which has emerged as the most-watched show on cable news.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.