Fox News Politics Newsletter: Another Trump Win at SCOTUS

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Identity of second wrongfully deported Maryland man revealed as Trump admin fights his return to US

-Trump admin removes Biden-era transportation safety board vice chair

-Supreme Court flare-ups grab headlines as justices feel the heat

SCOTUS Lets Trump Pentagon Trans Ban Take Effect, for Now

The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration in lifting a lower court's order that paused the Pentagon's transgender military ban.

In a short order on Tuesday, the high court handed the White House win as Trump seeks to unmake the Biden-era diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda. The court stayed a lower court order, allowing the Pentagon policy to take effect. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have denied the administration's appeal and kept the lower court injunction in place.

At issue in the suit, Shilling v. United States, is President Donald Trump's January executive order banning transgender military members. The order required the Department of Defense to update its guidance regarding "trans-identifying medical standards for military service" and to "rescind guidance inconsistent with military readiness."… READ MORE

White House

'SPRING-LOADED': Loeffler flips script on media's Trump tariffs narrative by revealing what small businesses are saying

COLD FRONT: Canadian PM Carney to meet Trump at White House after election influenced by annexation threats

TRUMP REPORT CARD: Where Donald Trump stands with Americans 15 weeks into his second presidency

'LOVE' TO SEE IT: Trump says he’d ‘love’ a Gavin Newsom 2028 POTUS run — but predicts it would go up in flames

Campus Controversies

SICKO GYNECOLOGIST: Columbia settles for $750M with victims of convicted sex criminal Dr. Robert Hadden

CAMPUS UNREST: Anti-Israel protesters occupy University of Washington building, 30 arrested

'DEEPLY CHALLENGING TIME': Columbia lays off around 180 staff after Trump administration revokes grants

World Stage

SILENT TREATMENT: US has yet to launch trade negotiations with China, Treasury secretary says

51ST STATE: 6 US governors to open talks with Canadian provincial leaders on tariffs

MISPLACED BLAME?: US intel agencies say Venezuelan regime doesn't direct Tren de Aragua gang, undercutting Trump admin: report

CCP'S CLUTCHES: China and Egypt wrap first joint military exercise as Beijing looks to cozy up to American allies

ACTIVE THREAT: Israel calls to evacuate Yemen airport amid fight with Houthis

'ENTIRELY DESTROYED': Israeli minister says Gaza will be 'entirely destroyed,' Palestinians forced into other countries

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: German conservative's bid for chancellor falls short, a first in more than 75 years

Capitol Hill

'FALSE BILL OF GOODS': Dems pushing AOC, Sanders fall flat with young voters as Gen Z sees through it: RNC youth chair

‘CORRUPTION’: House Democrats storm out of cryptocurrency hearing, alleging Trump 'corruption'

SKIPPING THE LINE: Jasmine Crockett accused of 'abusing her power' at airport boarding gate

'SICK': Vance, conservatives blast Omar over resurfaced 'fearful of white men' clip: 'Genocidal language'

PAY TO STAY: Democrat floats work visa suggestion in response to Trump admin's $1,000 self-deportation offer

Across America

'FAILED LEADERSHIP': Blue state Republican calls on county sheriffs to defy sanctuary law, Dem governor rumored for 2028 run

'TURNED A BLIND EYE': Experts sound the alarm over 'shocking' study showing significant risk to women who take abortion pills

OPTIONS: Will other forms of transportation require passengers to have REAL ID after May 7 deadline?

2024'S LAST RACE: Federal judge orders NC to certify Supreme Court election results with Democrat leading

KAMALA'S CASH: Kamala Harris takes next step in return to political stage