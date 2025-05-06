Expand / Collapse search
World

German conservative's bid for chancellor falls short, a first in more than 75 years

Conservative leader still has 14 days to secure top position after unexpected defeat

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader who was poised to become Germany’s next chancellor, failed to win enough votes to secure the country’s top position.

This leaves German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in power even though he had already delivered a farewell address. Merz’s loss marks a historic moment, as it is the first of its kind in post-war Germany.

The result came as a major upset, as Merz was widely expected to win, thanks to a coalition deal involving his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU); its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU); and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Friedrich Merz loses bid to be chancellor

Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union reacts after the announcement of the result as he fails to be elected chancellor by the German Parliament, during the session of the German Lower House of Parliament Bundestag, to elect the new German chancellor, in Berlin on May 6, 2025. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

TRUMP CELEBRATES CONSERVATIVE PARTY WIN IN GERMANY

In February, Merz led his party to a federal election victory and later signed the deal that many assumed would secure him the votes needed to become chancellor. However, on Tuesday, Merz received 310 votes—falling short by six—as at least 18 Members of the German Parliament in the coalition did not back him, according to Reuters.

German's chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union and chancellor candidate, is pictured during a press conference after the federal election on Feb. 24, 2025 in Berlin. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

GERMANY'S NEW LEADER LOOKS TO DISTANCE EUROPE FROM TRUMP

To secure the position of chancellor, Merz would have needed to win 316 out of 630 in the Bundestag. The coalition of CSU/CDU and SPD has 328 seats, more than enough to secure a majority victory. However, Merz received 310 votes, while 307 members voted against him and nine others abstained.

Friedrich Merz reacts to election results

Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union reacts as he listens to the announcement of the result during the session of the German Lower House of Parliament Bundestag, to elect the new German chancellor, in Berlin on May 6, 2025. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Despite his unexpected loss, Merz is not out of luck. The Bundestag now has 14 days to elect the next chancellor, and Merz still has a chance of winning the position. Germany’s socialist Left Party, however, is pushing to hold another round of chancellor elections as soon as Wednesday, according to Germany-based news outlet DW.

Merz had already lined up victory trips to France and Poland on Wednesday, Reuters reported, though it is unclear whether he will proceed with the visits as planned following the defeat.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.