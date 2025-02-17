Fox News Politics Newletter: Duffy Calls Out Clinton

Expand / Collapse search
The Fox News Politics newsletter for Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

-Trump chooses team of four to negotiate end of the Russia-Ukraine war

-Elon Musk says there are millions in the Social Security database between the ages of 100 and 159

-Iran says Israel and US 'can't do a damn thing' to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions

Clinton Clash Continues

SpaceX workers will visit the Air Traffic Control System Command Center on Monday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted in a Sunday post on X, in which he also mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with whom he recently engaged in a social media spat.

"America deserves safe, state-of-the-art air travel, and President Trump has ordered that I deliver a new, world-class air traffic control system that will be the envy of the world," Duffy declared, noting that he'd welcome assistance from American developers or businesses.

"Tomorrow, members of @elonmusk’s SpaceX team will be visiting the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in VA to get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system."

He then brought up Clinton… Read more

Sean Duffy, left; right: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with whom he recently engaged in a social media spat, in an X post discussing SpaceX workers' upcoming visit to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center. (Left: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Right: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

White House 

'JIM CROW 2.0': Biden DOJ's lingering 'Jim Crow 2.0' Georgia election lawsuit should be 'immediately dismissed': expert… Read more

YOU'RE FIRED: Trump admin aims for a fatal blow to the independence of 'Deep State' agencies… Read more

FAB FOUR: Meet the team Trump picked to negotiate ending the Russia-Ukraine war… Read more

Trump negotiating team for Ukraine-Russia War in 4-picture split

President Donald Trump chose a team of four to lead negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on ending the war between them. (Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

TO THE STREETS: Academic unions plan demonstrations outside HHS building, at med schools, to protest Trump research cuts… Read more

'TDS' BACKLASH: California Democratic congressman faces social media backlash for post tying Trump to Georgia small plane crash… Read more

'VAMPIRES': Elon Musk says millions in Social Security database are between ages of 100 and 159… Read more

Elon Musk in closeup shot from Oval Office

Elon Musk made a post on X featuring a chart indicating there are more than 20 million recipients listed in a Social Security database aged 100 and higher. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK: DOGE puts DEI on chopping block with termination of over $370M in education department grants… Read more

Across America

SHOCKING MOVE: VA Dems spurn antisemitism expert from GMU board… Read more

SECESSION!: Effort in ‘red’ swath of Oregon to join Idaho gets new life, as political secession has had mixed results… Read more

'STEPPING UP,' NOT DOWN: NYC Mayor Adams refuses to resign in sermon: 'I have a mission to finish'… Read more

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Democrat, in closeup shot

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Fox News that he plans to run for re-election as a Democrat. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'RADICAL AND LAWLESS': Department of Education probing some Virginia school districts over gender identity policies… Read more

DEI BOYCOTT: NAACP urges Black consumers to steer buying power away from companies that have ditched DEI… Read more

READY FOR LAUNCH: Vivek Ramaswamy to launch Ohio gubernatorial campaign one week from today… Read more

World Stage

FIRST ON FOX: GOP leaders rally to revoke China's 'most favored nation' status after 20-year run… Read more

'DESERVE TO BE RECOUPED': Zelenskyy not yet signing US economic agreement 'short-sighted,' White House official says… Read more

'COLLAPSE HAMAS': Israeli military experts weigh in on Trump's ‘all hell’ threat to Hamas and what it could look like… Read more

'READY FOR NEGOTIATIONS': Putin sending foreign minister to Saudi Arabia for talks with Trump officials… Read more

Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy from left to right in 3-way split

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a group of senior officials to Saudi Arabia for meetings with the U.S. about a potential peace deal for Ukraine, the Kremlin announced Monday. (Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Pool via REUTERS/Leah Millis/Alina Smutko)

'SENDS A WRONG SIGNAL': China outraged after Trump state department deletes key phrase on Taiwan relations… Read more

'DM ME': Illegal-smuggling coyotes now advertising at Canada border amid Trump migrant crackdown: report… Read more

IRAN GOES NUCLEAR: Iran warns Israel and US 'can't do a damn thing' to thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions as tensions escalate… Read more

