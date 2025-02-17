Fox News Politics Newletter: Duffy Calls Out Clinton

The Fox News Politics newsletter for Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Trump chooses team of four to negotiate end of the Russia-Ukraine war

-Elon Musk says there are millions in the Social Security database between the ages of 100 and 159

-Iran says Israel and US 'can't do a damn thing' to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions

Clinton Clash Continues

SpaceX workers will visit the Air Traffic Control System Command Center on Monday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted in a Sunday post on X, in which he also mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with whom he recently engaged in a social media spat.

"America deserves safe, state-of-the-art air travel, and President Trump has ordered that I deliver a new, world-class air traffic control system that will be the envy of the world," Duffy declared, noting that he'd welcome assistance from American developers or businesses.

"Tomorrow, members of @elonmusk’s SpaceX team will be visiting the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in VA to get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system."

He then brought up Clinton…

White House

'JIM CROW 2.0': Biden DOJ's lingering 'Jim Crow 2.0' Georgia election lawsuit should be 'immediately dismissed': expert

YOU'RE FIRED: Trump admin aims for a fatal blow to the independence of 'Deep State' agencies

FAB FOUR: Meet the team Trump picked to negotiate ending the Russia-Ukraine war

Capitol Hill

TO THE STREETS: Academic unions plan demonstrations outside HHS building, at med schools, to protest Trump research cuts

'TDS' BACKLASH: California Democratic congressman faces social media backlash for post tying Trump to Georgia small plane crash

'VAMPIRES': Elon Musk says millions in Social Security database are between ages of 100 and 159

ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK: DOGE puts DEI on chopping block with termination of over $370M in education department grants

Across America

SHOCKING MOVE: VA Dems spurn antisemitism expert from GMU board

SECESSION!: Effort in 'red' swath of Oregon to join Idaho gets new life, as political secession has had mixed results

'STEPPING UP,' NOT DOWN: NYC Mayor Adams refuses to resign in sermon: 'I have a mission to finish'

'RADICAL AND LAWLESS': Department of Education probing some Virginia school districts over gender identity policies

DEI BOYCOTT: NAACP urges Black consumers to steer buying power away from companies that have ditched DEI

READY FOR LAUNCH: Vivek Ramaswamy to launch Ohio gubernatorial campaign one week from today

World Stage

FIRST ON FOX: GOP leaders rally to revoke China's 'most favored nation' status after 20-year run

'DESERVE TO BE RECOUPED': Zelenskyy not yet signing US economic agreement 'short-sighted,' White House official says

'COLLAPSE HAMAS': Israeli military experts weigh in on Trump's 'all hell' threat to Hamas and what it could look like

'READY FOR NEGOTIATIONS': Putin sending foreign minister to Saudi Arabia for talks with Trump officials

'SENDS A WRONG SIGNAL': China outraged after Trump state department deletes key phrase on Taiwan relations

'DM ME': Illegal-smuggling coyotes now advertising at Canada border amid Trump migrant crackdown: report

IRAN GOES NUCLEAR: Iran warns Israel and US 'can't do a damn thing' to thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions as tensions escalate