Iran warns Israel and US 'can't do a damn thing' to thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions as tensions escalate

A senior Iranian official on Monday excoriated a meeting between U.S. and Israeli officials, calling it an illegal effort to thwart Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei blasted the meeting as a violation of international law and an effort that, in his view, Washington, D.C., and Tel Aviv remain powerless to stop.

"When it comes to a country like Iran, they cannot do a damn thing," he told reporters Monday, according to a readout provided by state media.

Baghaei took aim at the sit-down between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday, just one day earlier. Their meeting reportedly focused heavily on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Netanyahu, for his part, had signaled growing momentum between the U.S. and his country to curtail Iran's nuclear program, telling reporters after the Sunday meeting, "I have no doubt we can and will finish the job."

However, this was sharply disputed by Baghaei.

"You cannot threaten Iran on one hand and claim to support dialogue on the other hand," he added.

Baghaei’s remarks come after Netanyahu boasted that Israeli military operations have weakened Iran's proxy groups in the Middle East, including the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

"We can and will finish the job," the Israeli prime minister said.

Some analysts have suggested that Israel's increasingly bellicose rhetoric, including on Tehran's nuclear program, could risk derailing Trump's stated interest in reaching a peace deal with Iran.

Rubio said yesterday that the meeting furthered what he described as President Donald Trump's "bold" plan for Gaza, describing Iran as the single biggest obstacle to peace in the region. "The president has also been very bold about his view of what the future for Gaza should be. Not the same tired ideas of the past, but something that's bold and something that, frankly, took courage and vision in order to outline," he said.

Netanyahu also said that he and Trump share a "common strategy" for Gaza that includes the complete destruction of Hamas as a political and military force.

Trump last week suggested removing Palestinians from Gaza, so the territory could be developed under U.S. ownership.

He has since said he stands by the plan, despite broad concerns and criticism of further conflict and displacement.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza," Trump said then. "As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back."

The U.S.-Israel meeting also served a symbolic purpose. During the sit-down, the U.S. sent a shipment of heavy bombs and munitions to Israel, in keeping with Trump’s promise to do so last month.

The munitions and bomb shipments, "represents a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF," an Israeli defense official said, "and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States."

Fox News's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.