Meet the team Trump picked to negotiate ending the Russia-Ukraine war

President Donald Trump announced a team of four U.S. officials will work on negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war that has raged between the two nations since 2022.

We "agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately."

"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, announcing that Russia was ready to hash out negotiations over the ongoing war.

Negotiations over ending the war reportedly kicked off "immediately," with Trump previewing on Wednesday that he believes they will reach "a cease fire in the not too distant future."

Fox News Digital took a look at the team of U.S. officials Trump tapped to lead the negotiations as they get underway.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff

Witkoff was tapped as the special envoy to the Middle East and served as a key figure in striking a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel ahead of Trump taking office, according to Trump’s recent remarks to the press and sources who spoke with Fox News Digital.

Witkoff traveled to Israel in January to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem before it was announced a ceasefire had been reached between Israel and Hamas.

Witkoff recently also traveled to Russia to secure the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel, who had been in Russian custody since 2021 when he was arrested for possession of marijuana at an airport.

Witkoff, similar to Trump, is a real estate mogul, who founded real estate firm the Witkoff Group in 1997.

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz

As national security advisor, Trump appointed Mike Waltz, who served as a Republican U.S. congressman representing Florida from 2019 to 2025.

Waltz said during a recent interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" that conversations to end the war between Ukraine and Russia have weighed heavy on leaders across the globe.

"We need to get all sides to the table and end this war," he said in the interview. "And it has come up in conversations with President Xi, with Prime Minister Modi, with leaders across the Middle East. Everybody is ready to help President Trump end this war. Let's get all sides to the table and negotiate."

Waltz is a longtime Trump ally and a decorated retired Green Beret who also served in the National Guard as a colonel.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe

Newly minted CIA Director John Ratcliffe also will lead negotiations on reaching peace in Russia and Ukraine. Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence from 2020 to 2021, during the first Trump administration.

Ratcliff warned during his Senate confirmation hearing to lead the CIA that the nation’s premier foreign intelligence agency was falling behind nations such as Russia and China at leveraging technology for intelligence purposes.

"We’re not where we’re supposed to be," Ratcliffe told the Senate Intelligence Committee in January.

Ratcliffe served in the U.S. House as a Republican representing Texas from 2015 to 2020.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Rubio, the first member of Trump’s Cabinet to be confirmed and sworn in under his second administration, serves as the nation’s 72nd secretary of state.

Rubio headed to the Munich Security Conference on Thursday – a high-profile annual conference focused on security issues at the international level – where he and Vice President JD Vance met with Zelenskyy on Friday.

Trump announced that he also spoke with Zelenskyy on Wednesday and that the Ukraine leader wanted to reach a peace deal.

"He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!" Trump wrote.

Rubio served as a Republican U.S senator representing Florida from 2011 to 2025, which included serving as a senior Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, and vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 2022, when Russia invaded its neighboring nation. Trump said on the 2024 campaign trail that he would end the war if re-elected, while claiming it would never have begun if he had been in the Oval Office at the time.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media on Wednesday when asked about the negotiations that Trump views Putin as both a "great competitor" and "at times an adversary."

"I believe this nation views Putin and Russia as a great competitor in the region, at times an adversary," Leavitt said when asked how Trump views Russia and Putin. "But as the president has said, as well, he enjoys having good diplomatic relations with leaders around the world. Finding that common ground, also calling them out when they are wrong. Leading from a position of peace through strength. That's the president's greatest strength."