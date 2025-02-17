Expand / Collapse search
China

China outraged after Trump State Department deletes key phrase on Taiwan relations

A State Department website no longer says the US does 'not support Taiwan independence'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton explains China’s ‘ultimate goal’ Video

Sen. Tom Cotton explains China’s ‘ultimate goal’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joins ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ to discuss his new book ‘Seven Things You Can’t Say About China,’ which breaks down the growing global threat to the United States.

President Donald Trump's State Department angered Chinese officials last week after deleting a key phrase declaring U.S. opposition to Taiwan's independence.

The State Department's fact sheet on U.S. relations with Taiwan had previously stated "we do not support Taiwan independence," but the phrase was removed on Thursday and continues to be absent. Chinese officials called on the U.S. to "immediately correct this mistake," on Sunday, arguing it "sends a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence forces."

The State Department noted in a statement to NBC News that the U.S. stance on Taiwanese independence has not changed.

"The United States is committed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson told the outlet Sunday.

TRUMP MUST DUMP 'ONE CHINA' POLICY AND RECOGNIZE 'FREE' TAIWAN, HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY

US and China flags

The U.S. and China have long held conflicting views over the future of Taiwan. (Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters/File)

"We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We support cross-Strait dialogue, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait," the statement continued.

TAIWAN FM HAILS IMPORTANCE OF US RELATIONSHIP, SAYS GROUP VISITS 'CONTRIBUTE TO PEACE AND STABILITY'

The U.S. has long held a delicate stance regarding Taiwan and its relation to the Chinese mainland. It has for decades followed the "One China" policy, in which the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China, and acknowledges but does not affirm Beijing's claim to control over Taiwan.

Part of this understanding requires the U.S. to not have any formal diplomatic ties to Taiwan, a policy reflected in the lack of a U.S. embassy on the island.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping side by side

President Donald Trump's State Department appears to have removed a statement rejecting Taiwan's independence. (Getty)

Nevertheless, the U.S. has funded Taiwan's defense and worked with Western nations to prevent mainland China from taking over. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stated that he is open to using military force to conquer the island.

TRUMP CABINET PICKS DELIGHT TAIWAN, SEND STRONG SIGNAL TO CHINA

Taiwan, which has its own democratically elected government, maintains that it is its own independent country. Taiwan first became a self-governed island after pro-democracy forces fled there in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong and his Chinese Communist Party.

Taiwanese fighter jets taxi at airbase

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan. China makes air incursions near Taiwan on an almost daily basis. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

The U.S. has relied on symbolic rejections of China's control over Taiwan in recent years. Just last week, two U.S. Navy vessels sailed in the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland, as did a Canadian vessel. Both actions drew criticism from Beijing.

