China outraged after Trump State Department deletes key phrase on Taiwan relations

President Donald Trump's State Department angered Chinese officials last week after deleting a key phrase declaring U.S. opposition to Taiwan's independence.

The State Department's fact sheet on U.S. relations with Taiwan had previously stated "we do not support Taiwan independence," but the phrase was removed on Thursday and continues to be absent. Chinese officials called on the U.S. to "immediately correct this mistake," on Sunday, arguing it "sends a wrong signal to the Taiwan independence forces."

The State Department noted in a statement to NBC News that the U.S. stance on Taiwanese independence has not changed.

"The United States is committed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson told the outlet Sunday.

TRUMP MUST DUMP 'ONE CHINA' POLICY AND RECOGNIZE 'FREE' TAIWAN, HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY

"We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We support cross-Strait dialogue, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait," the statement continued.

TAIWAN FM HAILS IMPORTANCE OF US RELATIONSHIP, SAYS GROUP VISITS 'CONTRIBUTE TO PEACE AND STABILITY'

The U.S. has long held a delicate stance regarding Taiwan and its relation to the Chinese mainland. It has for decades followed the "One China" policy, in which the U.S. recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China, and acknowledges but does not affirm Beijing's claim to control over Taiwan.

Part of this understanding requires the U.S. to not have any formal diplomatic ties to Taiwan, a policy reflected in the lack of a U.S. embassy on the island.

Nevertheless, the U.S. has funded Taiwan's defense and worked with Western nations to prevent mainland China from taking over. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stated that he is open to using military force to conquer the island.

TRUMP CABINET PICKS DELIGHT TAIWAN, SEND STRONG SIGNAL TO CHINA

Taiwan, which has its own democratically elected government, maintains that it is its own independent country. Taiwan first became a self-governed island after pro-democracy forces fled there in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong and his Chinese Communist Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. has relied on symbolic rejections of China's control over Taiwan in recent years. Just last week, two U.S. Navy vessels sailed in the Taiwan Strait between the island and the mainland, as did a Canadian vessel. Both actions drew criticism from Beijing.