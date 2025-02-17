Department of Education probing some Virginia school districts over gender identity policies

The U.S. Department of Education is launching an investigation into several school districts in northern Virginia over allegations of refusing to follow President Donald Trump's executive order banning gender identity policies.

The department's Office for Civil Rights opened an enforcement investigation into the school districts, according to Fox 5 DC.

The districts include Arlington County Public Schools, Alexandria City Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools.

This comes after the conservative nonprofit America First Legal filed a complaint accusing several schools in Virginia of keeping policies promoting gender identity in place in violation of the president's mandate.

The complaint argues that the districts are violating Title IX of the higher education act of 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and Trump’s executive order titled "Ending Racial Indoctrination in K-12 Schools," which called on some federal agencies to develop a plan to eliminate the "instruction, advancement or promotion of gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology" in K-12 schools receiving federal funding.

America First Legal stresses that the federal government prohibits "instruction, advancement or promotion of gender ideology" — as mentioned in Trump's order — and argues that allowing biological boys to use girls' restrooms and locker rooms is covered in this language.

The group described the districts named in the complaint as radical and lawless and that the districts would rather "deny biology than teach it and one family agrees."

Arlington Public Schools said it stands firmly behind its non-discrimination policies and remains committed to providing safe and welcoming schools for all students, according to Fox 5 DC. The district said it follows all federal laws with respect to Title IX.

Prince William County Public Schools said it will "cooperate with the investigation and remains committed to providing a welcoming, nurturing learning environment where all of our students feel safe and supported mentally, physically, and emotionally."

Alexandria City Public Schools said it "will respond to this investigation in accordance with applicable law." Loudoun County Public Schools made a similar statement.

Fairfax County Public Schools said its policies "align with state and federal anti-discrimination laws and binding court precedent."