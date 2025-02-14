Academic unions plan demonstrations outside HHS building, at med schools, to protest Trump research cuts

The science community is clapping back at President Donald Trump's efforts to cut facilities and administrative costs that go out to institutions when the federal government disperses money for publicly funded research projects.

A cohort of academic unions around the country has called on scientists, researchers, clinicians, academics and "allies" to protest in front of the Health and Human Services Department building and at different universities across the country on Wednesday, calling it a "National Day of Action." The Feb. 19 event follows protests outside the HHS building Friday, during which demonstrators locked arms in front of the building and chanted, "We are not leaving!"

Trump's move to cap these costs at 15% has garnered criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, who argue the spending limit will severely impact the country's world-leading research apparatus. But, while much of that criticism has been online and in the media, it is starting to spill over into the streets.

"We are joining academic unions across the country in a National Day of Action," the RSVP form for the event reads. "We are demanding the administration stop the attack on science, medicine, and public health research by rescinding the cuts and restrictions."

The form says that Trump's directive is "restrict[ing] and censor[ing]" critical research and subsequently preventing "potential treatments and cures" from coming to fruition, while also reducing the nation's global competitiveness when it comes to "scientific world power."

Union members from Johns Hopkins, George Washington University and the University of Maryland are slated to attend, according to the RSVP form. A separate online advertisement for the event indicated that additional protests would take place on Wednesday at Rutgers, the University of Washington, Oregon Health & Science University, the University of Illinois – Chicago, and other places. Fox News Digital reached out to organizers of the Feb. 19 demonstrations to glean more details about expected numbers, but did not receive a response.

A "Feb. 19 toolkit," included with the second online advertisement, also implored interested demonstrators to protest outside congressional offices and at public meetings where legislators are present. It included messaging prompts on how demonstrators should respond to push back as well, and implored them to take a lot of pictures and videos.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department to determine whether any safety or security measures would be put in place, but the department declined to share specifics regarding operations, tactics or staffing. The department did iterate that it recognizes the importance of "upholding the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully express their views" and is committed to facilitating these events while also protecting public safety. The department added that there was no known threat to the D.C. area at that time.

A federal judge last week put a temporary restraining order on Trump's directive, halting it nationwide. An in-person hearing date is scheduled for later this month.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was confirmed as HHS secretary by the Senate last week, shared a NIH social media post explaining how much will be saved under Trump's new spending limit, signaling that he potentially supports Trump's cap on indirect facilities and administrative costs going to research institutions from the NIH.

In addition to the protests on Wednesday, a "Stand Up For Science 2025" protest is also being planned for early March. Furthermore, a nationwide protest movement against Trump's actions has also been attempting to organize protesters to show up at every major state capital on Presidents Day.

