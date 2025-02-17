NYC Mayor Adams refuses to resign in sermon: 'I have a mission to finish'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told churchgoers on Sunday that he’s on a mission from God and won’t resign from office as he faces allegations of a quid pro quo with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Adams made the remarks during a sermon at Maranatha Baptist Church in Queens, telling the gathering, "I am going nowhere," the New York Post reported.

"I have a mission to finish, the mission that God put me on many years ago," Adams said, adding that "God has fortified me."

Adams told "Fox & Friends" in an interview on Friday that he plans to run for re-election as a Democrat.

Adams, a Democrat who said he was targeted by the Biden administration, was indicted in September on charges including bribery, soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The decision to drop the case against Adams came as part of Trump's effort to overhaul the Justice Department, which he said has been weaponized against political opponents.

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the decision to drop the case, telling Fox News in an interview Friday that Adams was targeted after he criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies.

Several senior Justice Department officials resigned in protest Thursday rather than comply with an order to drop a bribery case against Adams.

After the charges were dropped, Adams was accused of a quid pro quo over his willingness to work with the Trump administration crackdown to curb illegal immigration, and has faced calls to resign.

"I just find it so amazing — the most sanctified among us are calling for me to step down," Adams told the church gathering. "I’m not going to step down. I’m going to step up.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday evening that she was considering removing Adams from office amid the allegations of a quid pro quo.

"The allegations are extremely concerning and serious, but I cannot as the governor of this state have a knee-jerk, politically motivated reaction like a lot of other people are saying right now," she said.

Hochul is the only state official who has the power to remove Adams from his position.

Hochul further stated, "I have to do what’s smart, what’s right and I’m consulting with other leaders in government at this time."

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.