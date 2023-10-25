Fox News Politics: House in Order?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

What's happening:

- After electing a new speaker, the House moved immediately to consider a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel

- President Biden says he has "no confidence" in Hamas' estimates of civilian casualties. Follow Fox News for the latest updates on the conflict.

- House Democrat and gelato company co-founder makes plans to run against Biden for Democratic presidential nomination

House in Order?

Newly-elected Speaker Mike Johnson was sworn in to replace ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose ousting three weeks ago set off nearly a month of chaos in the GOP.

After three weeks of failed votes and acrimony between moderate and conservative factions, House Republicans united around Johnson, 51, late Tuesday night. His priorities leading the chamber include getting government spending "back on track," supporting Israel, and restoring order to the House and Republican leadership.

Johnson outlined seven "core principles" of conservatism in his first speech from the speaker's dais: "Individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets and human dignity."

At a press conference, he said "the hour is late and the crisis is great" — and promised to get to business immediately. The House has until Nov. 17 to set federal spending, or risk a partial government shutdown.

Every Democrat present voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

WHO IS THE NEW SPEAKER? A Trump ally and conservative Christian takes the speaker's gavel ...Read more

MISFIRE: Dems attempt to use false information to paint GOP speaker nominee as a 'MAGA extremist' ...Read more

'JUST SILLY': House Republicans push back on criticism they worked with Democrats to oust McCarthy ...Read more

Israel at War

PROJECTION: George Washington University project pro Palestinian message on school library…Read more

CONDEMN THEM: Michigan state rep slams decision to not condemn Hamas …Read more

'JUSTICE' NOT 'REVENGE': Nancy Pelosi chides Israel not to seek ‘revenge’ after Hamas attack …Read more

Campaign Trail

CHALLENGING BIDEN: Gelato company founder and House Dem to challenge Biden …Read more

BUCKING TRADITION: Biden will not file for early state primary …Read more

FULL COURT PRESS: DeSantis pulling for endorsement of Governor in crucial primary state …Read more

LITMUS TEST: Youngkin abortion ad blitz could have serious 2024 implications …Read more

TOP ISSUE: 2024 Republican candidates' support for Israel under scrutiny by Iowa evangelicals …Read more

FATHERLESS AMERICA: Scott delivers fiery inner city Chicago speech outlines how to earn 1/3 of Black male vote …Read more

Across America

BLUE STATE BLAMES BIDEN: Most New Yorkers hold president accountable for migrant crisis, new poll shows …Read more

THE BUBBLE: Detroit receives approval to build giant inflatable dome …Read more

GREEN NEW STEAL: New report finds electric vehicles would cost nearly $50,000 more without taxpayer handouts …Read more

'WEAPONIZING MIGRATION': Expert warns Nicaragua bringing in migrants from Haiti, Cuba as leverage against US …Read more

TERROR TRACKING: GOP bill would require more info on migrants on watchlist …Read more

OVERSIGHT OR OVERREACH?: Largest Christian university in the nation alleges its being unjustly targeted by federal agencies …Read more

'DON'T DO IT': GOP senator aims to let give states power to reject massive windfarms on federal land …Read more