George Washington University students project pro-Palestinian activism on school library

Students at George Washington University attended a pro-Palestinian vigil supporting Hamas' surprise attack that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, that prominently projected messages on the wall of the campus' library.

"Glory to Our Martyrs," one projected sign read.

The students projected the large signs on the University's Gelman Library on the Washington D.C. campus on Tuesday evening.

Another sign read, "GW the Blood of Palestinians is on Your Hands."

"Your Tuition is Funding Genocide in Gaza," another projected sign read.

On X, the page @StopAntisemites, called for the George Washington University President Ellen Granberg to "immediately expel those who are involved."

The university later responded in a statement that the "unauthorized" messages "violated university policy, and leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed."

The university continued, "The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university. We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies."

The president of the over-11,000 student body previously condemned Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel.

"The extent of this brutal violence and the staggering loss of innocent lives has continued to come to light, and I am horrified and grief-stricken," Granberg wrote in an October 11 press release. "In no uncertain terms, I condemn these acts of terrorism."

The president also highlighted the importance of "coming together and caring for one another" during the ongoing war.

"My message to our community stressed the importance of coming together and caring for one another, especially those who are Israeli, Jewish, Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, or connected to the region and this war," Granberg added. "I also reiterated our university’s expectations for acting and comporting ourselves when discussing or debating difficult topics. These messages of compassion and understanding remain the foremost priority for this university."

