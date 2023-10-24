Expand / Collapse search
College

George Washington University students project pro-Palestinian activism on school library

Another sign read, 'GW the Blood of Palestinians is on Your Hands'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Students hide identities with masks while praising Hamas' massacre of Israelis Video

Students hide identities with masks while praising Hamas' massacre of Israelis

A group of around 50 students gathered at George Washington University to hold a vigil for Palestinian "martyrs." One organizer claimed the Hamas attacks were "not unprovoked."

Students at George Washington University attended a pro-Palestinian vigil supporting Hamas' surprise attack that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, that prominently projected messages on the wall of the campus' library.

"Glory to Our Martyrs," one projected sign read.

"Glory to our martyrs" sign

One sign read, "Glory to Our Martyrs" in support of Palestinians. (@gingerjew04 via X)

The students projected the large signs on the University's Gelman Library on the Washington D.C. campus on Tuesday evening. 

PLAYWRIGHT DAVID MAMET URGES JEWS TO STOP SUPPORTING DEMOCRATS, SENDING KIDS TO ‘ANTISEMITIC’ COLLEGES

Another sign read, "GW the Blood of Palestinians is on Your Hands."

"Your Tuition is Funding Genocide in Gaza," another projected sign read.

"GW the Blood of Palestinians is on Your Hands."

Another sign read, "GW the Blood of Palestinians is on Your Hands." (@gingerjew04 via X)

On X, the page @StopAntisemites, called for the George Washington University President Ellen Granberg to "immediately expel those who are involved."

The university later responded in a statement that the "unauthorized" messages "violated university policy, and leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed."

The university continued, "The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university. We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies."

JEWISH COLLEGE STUDENTS SAY THEY'RE SCARED TO GO TO CLASS, BLAME UNIVERSITIES FOR SILENCE ON ANTISEMITISM

The president of the over-11,000 student body previously condemned Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel.

"The extent of this brutal violence and the staggering loss of innocent lives has continued to come to light, and I am horrified and grief-stricken," Granberg wrote in an October 11 press release. "In no uncertain terms, I condemn these acts of terrorism."

"Your Tuition is Funding Genocide in Gaza."

A sign reading, "Your Tuition is Funding Genocide in Gaza" was projected on the campus library at George Washington University on Tuesday evening. (@gingerjew04 via X)

The president also highlighted the importance of "coming together and caring for one another" during the ongoing war.

"My message to our community stressed the importance of coming together and caring for one another, especially those who are Israeli, Jewish, Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, or connected to the region and this war," Granberg added. "I also reiterated our university’s expectations for acting and comporting ourselves when discussing or debating difficult topics. These messages of compassion and understanding remain the foremost priority for this university."

Fox News' Laura Frey contributed to this report.

