Fox News Politics: Georgia the whole day through

GEORGIA SHOWDOWN: The Senate majority has already been decided, but whether the Democrats grab some breathing room in their razor-thin control of the chamber is on the line Tuesday in the last ballot box showdown of the 2022 midterm elections . For a second straight cycle, the final fight is taking place in the crucial southeastern battleground state of Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing off with Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Senate runoff election. In the final hours before Election Day, both campaigns were trying to energize their base voters in a race where turnout will be the deciding factor in what public opinion polling indicates is a close contest. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: High stakes in Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock Senate battle in Georgia's runoff showdown

2024 WARNING: Democrats defied expectations in the midterm elections and successfully fended off a red wave , but a veteran Democratic pollster warns that party will need to address and prioritize the economy and crime with "new leaders" at the helm in order to mount a successful challenge in 2024. Stan Greenberg, previously the senior pollster to President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, among others, says that Democrats should not feel vindicated coming out of election night. Democrats owe their unexpected success to voters setting aside economic concerns and voting instead on abortion, Social Security, and threats to democracy, according to Greenberg. Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik: Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class

POLITICAL PAWNS: The nation's third-largest rail union and rail workers are looking ahead and vowing not to forget who stood by them during their fight for paid sick leave, and some even warn that President Biden's push for Congress to intervene will have negative consequences. The outrage follows a vote by Congress on three measures relating to the rail worker demands, including one which the Senate passed in an 80-15 vote codifying an agreement negotiated by the White House and 12 of the nation’s rail unions. Clark Ballew, the director of communications for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest rail union in America, told Fox News Digital that the union will not forget who stood alongside of them as they fought for paid sick leave days. Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris here: 'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election

2024 WATCH

DESANTIS PICKS UP STEAM: Most voters would rather see Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., as the GOP nominee in 2024 over former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll that also found the majority of Democrats do not think President Biden should seek re-election next cycle. A Marquette Law School poll revealed that in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between DeSantis and Biden, the two candidates were tied among registered voters, both receiving 42% support. About 11% said they would choose a different candidate. The results reflect a major increase in support for DeSantis compared to a January Marquette poll where he received only 34% support compared to Biden's 43%. Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: POLL: DeSantis remains GOP's top 2024 pick over Trump, most Dem voters don't think Biden should run again

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY SHAKEUP: The Democratic National Committee took a major step to adopt President Biden's shakeup of the 2024 presidential nominating calendar , potentially removing Iowa and New Hampshire from their first spots. The Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to adopt Biden's proposal to have South Carolina vote first on the Democrats' nominating calendar in 2024, and having New Hampshire and Nevada hold primaries a few days later in a move aimed at making the lead-off contest more representative of the party as a whole. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser here: Democrats vote to adopt Biden's shakeup to 2024 presidential primary calendar

CHRISTMAS CONTEMPLATIONS: Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, said on Tuesday that she will evaluate a possible 2024 Republican presidential run over the holidays. "We are taking the holidays to kind of look at what the situation is," Haley told a crowd at Clemson University. "I have said I’ve never lost a race; I’m not going to start now. If we decide to get into it, we will put in 1,000%, and we’ll finish it." Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik: Nikki Haley says she will decide on a 2024 presidential run over the holidays

RUBIO RE-RUN? Sen. Marco Rubio reportedly plans to release a book in June 2023, sparking rumors the Florida Senator will make a second bid for the presidency in 2024. Rubio's 272-page book, titled "Decades of Decadence," according to a publisher's announcement, is his third while serving as senator of Florida since 2011. He wrote "American Dreams" in 2015 shortly before running for president in 2016. Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Sen. Marco Rubio's new book sparks 2024 rumors after DeSantis reveals details of autobiography

LEAVING THE DOOR OPEN: Kemp is currently the main attraction in two commercials running on behalf of Republican nominee Herschel Walker , who's facing off against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday's Senate runoff election in the key southeastern battleground state. Asked about a potential Senate run in 2026, Kemp quickly said, "I'm concerned with helping Herschel Walker. I'm concerned with getting our state budget put together, getting ready for a legislative session." But he added, "I haven't ruled in or out anything.". Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: Georgia Gov. Kemp focused on runoff and steering state, but isn't ruling anything out for political future

CAMPAIGN TRAIL UPDATES

LIPS ARE SEALED: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is still refusing to say whether he would support any limitations on abortion with just one day remaining before his Senate runoff election against Republican nominee Herschel Walker . Warnock was joined by fellow Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff during a string of rallies in Athens on Sunday, when Fox News Digital asked both if there were any instances at all in which they would support limits on when during a pregnancy an abortion could be performed. Neither directly answered the question. Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie: Warnock still won't say if he supports any abortion limitations just one day before Georgia runoff

BIG SPENDER: In the month-long campaign battle in Georgia , Warnock and allied Democratic outside groups outspent Walker and GOP aligned groups by a roughly two-to-one margin. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: Democrats outspend Republicans two-to-one in Georgia Senate runoff ad wars

SENATE BATTLE BREWING: Sen. Mike Braun , R-Ind., has filed paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024, which would open up his Senate seat in the next election cycle. Braun's decision may open the door for a crowded GOP primary. The Senate race could influence the balance of power in the upper chamber during an election year when Democrats face great obstacles to hold onto their slim majority. Indiana Reps. Victoria Spartz and Rep. Jim Banks have both voiced interest in running for the Senate seat in the past. Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik: Sen. Mike Braun announces run for Indiana governor, opening Senate seat in 2024

HOUSE RACE CALL: The Associated Press projects that Republican John Duarte will win the House race in California's 13th Congressional District , defeating Democrat challenger Adam Gray.There were no incumbents in the race for the district, after current Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., ran for re-election in California's 12th Congressional District. Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Republican John Duarte wins House race in California's 13th Congressional District