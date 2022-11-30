Nikki Haley says she will decide on a 2024 presidential run over the holidays

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, said on Tuesday that she will evaluate a possible 2024 Republican presidential run over the holidays.

"We are taking the holidays to kind of look at what the situation is," Haley told a crowd at Clemson University. "I have said I’ve never lost a race; I’m not going to start now. If we decide to get into it, we will put in 1,000%, and we’ll finish it."

Haley’s comments come on the heels of teasing a possible 2024 presidential run last month at a Republican cattle call event in Las Vegas where the former ambassador made almost identical comments.

‘BLUEPRINT' FOR 2024? DESANTIS PENS BOOK ON GOING AFTER ‘ENTRENCHED ELITES’ AS PRESIDENTIAL SPECULATION SWIRLS

Haley repeatedly teased a potential 2024 run, telling the crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting that "between us, I’m just getting started."

"A lot of people have asked if I’m going to run for president," Haley said to cheers in Las Vegas in November. "Now that the midterms are over, I’ll look at it in a serious way."

Almost identical to her comments made yesterday at Clemson University, Haley reiterated, "I’ve never lost an election, and I’m not going to start now," and that "when people underestimate me, it’s always fun."

WHY SOME DEMOCRATS ARE ROOTING FOR TRUMP TO BE THE 2024 GOP NOMINEE OVER DESANTIS

The former U.N. ambassador had previously committed to not running if former President Trump announced a re-election bid, though since then she has continued to signal openness to a potential 2024 presidential run.

"I would not run if President Trump ran and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we will have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be made. But yeah, I would, absolutely," Haley told The Associated Press in April 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign shortly after the midterm elections from his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home after months of teasing a potential run.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.