Georgia Senate race: Sen. Raphael Warnock wins re-election, defeating GOP nominee Herschel Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins re-election in Georgia Senate runoff over Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee. The candidates are expected to speak at their election night rallies in Georgia. Stay up to date on the latest updates from Fox News Digital
The midterm elections are officially over after Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated GOP nominee Herschel Walker by nearly 3 percentage points in Georgia’s Senate runoff. While Democrats celebrate their 51st seat in the upper chamber, Karl Rove, a veteran GOP strategist and Fox News contributor, says the Republican loss was avoidable.
"It shouldn't have been," Rove told Fox News Digital. "We had a terrible candidate who was well-meaning but plagued with a lot of scandal and was not particularly good on the campaign trail."
Republicans' loss in the Peach State boils down to poor candidate quality at the hands of President Donald Trump, according to Rove.
"It just shows again he’s a bad picker," Rove said.
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won re-election to a full term in the Senate against GOP nominee Herschel Walker, thanked supporters and said there was still work to do to eliminate "voter suppression."
"There are those who will look at the outcome of this race and say that there is no voter suppression in Georgia," Warnock said.
"Let me be clear: Just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings some blocks long, just because they endured the rain and the cold and all kinds of tricks in order to vote, doesn't mean that voter suppression does not exist. It simply means that you the people decided that your voices will not be silenced."
Warnock thanked supporters, and said God should get the glory for his win.
"After a hard-fought campaign -- or should I say campaigns -- it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken," Warnock said.
Warnock, a long-time pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church where he still preaches most Sundays, again likened voting to prayer in his election night speech, as he has done for months as he campaigned across Georgia.
As the first Black Senator from Georgia, Warnock said his win embodies progress for the state, with its history from slavery to the civil rights movement.
"I am Georgia, I am example and an iteration of its history," Warnock said.
He added that he would seek to represent all Georgians whether they voted for him or not, and said he hoped to work across the aisle with Republicans in the Senate.
Warnock's win means Democrats have expanded their majority to 51-49, and will have more control over Senate committees.
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker addressed supporters after his loss to incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock Tuesday evening.
Walker told supporters that "we put up one heck of a fight" in a speech at his election night gathering, and said he appreciated
"We can't blame no one, because I want you to continue to believe in this country," Walker said, encouraging voters to continue fighting for Georgia.
The Associated Press called the race for Warnock around 10:30 p.m., ending a five week runoff campaign. Warnock led the Nov. 8 election night vote by 36,000 votes, but did not secure more than 50% of the vote, triggering a runoff.
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated GOP nominee Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election, according to a projection made by The Associated Press.
Warnock -- who has served as senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005 -- defeated Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election after he was forced into a runoff election following the November 8 general election.
In the general election, Warnock, who has served in the Senate since 2021, garnered 49.43% of the vote. Walker earned slightly less at 48.5%.
The losing candidate in Tuesday night's Georgia Senate runoff election can request a recount, but the margin of the candidate's loss must be slim.
In order to request a recount, the candidate who fails to garner the most votes can request a recount if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5%.
Georgia state law does not require an automatic recount of votes.
The contentious runoff race for Georgia's Senate seat remains too close to call almost three hours after polls have closed in the Peach State.
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP nominee Herschel Walker continue to seesaw back-and-forth to take the lead with roughly 81% of the vote counted.
Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer in the Georgia secretary of state's office, said he was unsure of when a result would be announced from the race in a press conference after polls closed.
In the Nov. 8th general election, Walker garnered 48.5% of the vote and Warnock earned 49.5%. With neither candidate clearing the 50% threshold needed to declare victory at the time, the race advanced to a runoff.
Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. EST, but an estimated 1.8 million voters had already cast their ballots in the state’s early voting period that concluded on Friday, Dec. 2nd.
Shortly after polls closed, during a press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger touted "record turnout" for the Peach State's Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
"Our early results look like we had record turnout today, which is just absolutely amazing," Raffensperger said.
In touting the turnout in the state, Raffensperger insisted that it has "never been easier" to vote in Georgia.
Also in attendance for the press conference, Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer in the Georgia secretary of state's office, said he was unsure of when a result would be announced from the race.
"People have asked us when do you expect a winner? I don't know. ... We don't have a magic ball to look at and tell us those things. But what we do know that Secretary pointed out is that it was a very successful day," Sterling said.
"A lot of people thought this election was sort of baked in the cake. Neither campaign stopped working and no voters who cared about their voice being heard, was deterred from voting," Sterling added. "That is very different from we saw in January 2021."
Sterling estimates there were 1.4 million Election Day voters, but said there won't be a final tally until all results are reported.
During an interview with Fox News Digital at an event with Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sarah Amico, a Warnock campaign surrogate, dismissed Republicans pouring in support for Walker by campaigning for him and said Warnock has been transparent on where he stands on issues most important to voters. Amico is a former Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia, who lost to Sen. Jon Ossoff in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Students at Fort Valley University tell Fox News Digital they're supporting Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff because of his faith and policies.
Polls have started closing in Georgia, marking an end to the contentious Senate runoff election between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP nominee Herschel Walker.
In the November 8 general election, Walker garnered 48.5% of the vote and Warnock earned 49.5%. With neither candidate clearing the 50% threshold needed to declare victory at the time, the race advanced to a runoff.
Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. EST, but an estimated 1.8 million voters had already cast their ballots in the state’s early voting period that concluded on Friday, Dec. 2nd. Early in-person voter turnout hit a single-day record high on Friday with 352,953 ballots cast, according to state elections data.
Voting in Georgia’s Senate runoff race will wrap up with polls in the Peach State set to close at 7 p.m. EST, about one hour from now. Voters that are in line by 7 p.m. EST will still be allowed to cast their ballot.
Polls opened this morning at 7 a.m. EST, though about 1.8 million voters already cast their ballots in the state’s early voting period that concluded on Friday, Dec. 2nd. Early in-person voter turnout hit a single-day record high on Friday with 352,953 ballots cast, according to state elections data.
Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock garnered about 49.5 percent of the vote during the general election on Nov. 8th, triggering a runoff election as Georgia law requires a candidate to win an outright majority to declare victory. Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee, won about 48.5 percent of the vote, with the remaining ballots being cast for the Libertarian candidate.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is still refusing to say whether he would support any limitations on abortion with just one day remaining before his Senate runoff election against Republican nominee Herschel Walker.
Warnock was joined by fellow Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff during a string of rallies in Athens on Sunday, when Fox News Digital asked both if there were any instances at all in which they would support limits on when during a pregnancy an abortion could be performed.
Neither directly answered the question.
"I voted to protect Roe v. Wade, and I would do that again," Warnock stated, while Ossoff appeared to avoid answering at all until Fox pressed him.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel provides analysis of the Georgia Senate runoff as voting is underway. She also discusses her fight to hold her seat as chairwoman and her plans for the 2024 election.
President Biden hopped on long flight to Arizona Tuesday as Georgia was hosting a Senate runoff election that will determine whether the Senate remains in a 50-50 split, or whether Democrats hold 51 seats.
The president did not make a single appearance with Sen. Ralph Warnock, D-Ga., over the last month as he fends off a challenge from Republican nominee Herschel Walker. As Georgians went to the polls to vote Tuesday, Biden opted for a tour of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant in Phoenix to tout the $52 billion CHIPS Act he signed in August, which provided tens of billions of dollars in new federal funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
"I'm going to Georgia today to help Sen. War – not to Georgia – I'm going to help Sen. Warnock by doing a major fundraiser up in Boston," the president said Friday.
The Department of Justice announced that it will be observing the Georgia senate election Tuesday in order to ensure no violations of voters' civil rights.
Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee, is running to unseat the Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
The DOJ released its statement on monitoring polling locations in a press release published Tuesday, offering a list of counties under observation.
"For this election, the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day in four jurisdictions: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County. Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices."
If Republican nominee Herschel Walker loses in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, one contributing factor will be a lack of air cover.
In the month-long campaign battle in Georgia, Warnock and allied Democratic outside groups outspent Walker and GOP aligned groups by a roughly two-to-one margin.
The margin was $57.2 million for Democrats to $27.3 million for Republicans, according to data from Nov. 9-Dec. 5 provided by AdImpact, a nationally known ad tracking firm.
The biggest spender was the Warnock campaign, at $27.3 million, compared to just $11.5 million by Walker's team. Campaigns get more bang for their bucks than outside groups such as super PACs when it comes to TV commercial rates.
Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee running in the Georgia runoff Senate race, released a new runoff ad bashing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock for voting against an amendment that would ban funding to educational institutions that allow biological men to compete in women's sports.
The ad features Walker with Riley Gaines, a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer, who shared her story of competing against a biological male in a women's swimming competition.
"For more than a decade I've worked so hard, 4 a.m. practices to be the best. But my senior year, I was forced to compete against a biological male," Gaines stated in the campaign ad.
Walker called the competition "unfair and wrong."
On the eve of Georgia's runoff Election Day, Sabato's Crystal Ball shifted the battleground Senate race from Toss-up to Leans Democratic, pointing to early voting trends expected to benefit the Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
"As we see it, with the Black share of the early vote up a few notches from what we saw ahead of November’s election, Walker starts out even deeper in the hole," the ratings report reads.
The ratings change comes after early voting concluded last week in the Peach State, hitting a record-high for single-day early in-person turnout with 352,953 ballots cast on Friday, according to state elections data.
Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, on Monday topped off what has been a flood of support from prominent national Republicans seeking to propel Senate nominee Herschel Walker over the finish line in his runoff race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
The potential 2024 presidential candidate was the latest high-profile figure to stump for Walker since the November general election, a long list that included Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Alabama Senator-elect Katie Britt, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital following Walker's final rally before the runoff, Haley underscored the importance turnout would play for Republicans to oust Warnock and secure a split Senate. She also ripped the incumbent Democrat for what she said was his "arrogance" in claiming Walker did not have the "competence and character" to do the job.
