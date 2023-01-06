Georgia Senate race: Sen. Raphael Warnock wins re-election, defeating GOP nominee Herschel Walker

Warnock takes victory lap after winning re-election, rails against 'voter suppression'

Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won re-election to a full term in the Senate against GOP nominee Herschel Walker, thanked supporters and said there was still work to do to eliminate "voter suppression."

"There are those who will look at the outcome of this race and say that there is no voter suppression in Georgia," Warnock said.

"Let me be clear: Just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings some blocks long, just because they endured the rain and the cold and all kinds of tricks in order to vote, doesn't mean that voter suppression does not exist. It simply means that you the people decided that your voices will not be silenced."

Warnock thanked supporters, and said God should get the glory for his win.

"After a hard-fought campaign -- or should I say campaigns -- it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken," Warnock said.

Warnock, a long-time pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church where he still preaches most Sundays, again likened voting to prayer in his election night speech, as he has done for months as he campaigned across Georgia.

As the first Black Senator from Georgia, Warnock said his win embodies progress for the state, with its history from slavery to the civil rights movement.

"I am Georgia, I am example and an iteration of its history," Warnock said.

He added that he would seek to represent all Georgians whether they voted for him or not, and said he hoped to work across the aisle with Republicans in the Senate.

Warnock's win means Democrats have expanded their majority to 51-49, and will have more control over Senate committees.