Fox News Politics: Election Day around the corner

-Michigan Dem Slotkin leads as GOP aims to win first US Senate race in state since 1994

-Discovery of 'fraudulent' voter applications prompts PA probe of Arizona company's potential involvement

-Netanyahu signals Tehran’s nuclear program could be next target as Iran plans future attack

CLOSE RACES FOR THE HOUSE

Two House Republican lawmakers are in political trouble with Election Day just four days away, according to a new analysis.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report issued a ratings update late Friday morning projecting races for Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., to "lean Democrat."

They were both ranked as "toss-up" races, meaning it was anyone’s game ahead of Nov. 5. The Cook Partisan Voting Index (PVI) ranks Bacon's race as "even," whereas D'Esposito's is five points in favor of Democrats…Read more

White House

IDENTITY POLITICS: Biden-Harris admin pushed more than 500 ‘DEI actions’ across government, report finds…Read more

'NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT': Top House committee subpoenas Biden admin for docs on faulty border cameras: 'National security threat'…Read more

DANGEROUS STREETS: NY Republican slams Biden, Harris for 'total lack of respect' after illegal charged in 5-year-old's rape…Read more

TURNING UP THE HEAT: Harris slammed for hiring advisor with ties to dark money group pushing gas stove ban: 'Par for the course'…Read more

Capitol Hill

CAVING TO ACTIVISTS: Harvard, Northwestern failed Jewish students during college campus protests: House report…Read more

'ABSOLUTELY ZERO SUPPORT': Ted Cruz knocks McConnell-aligned super PAC for 'zero support' in competitive race…Read more

PUT ON BLAST: McConnell issues smackdown of Kentucky Dem governor's call to abolish the Electoral College…Read more

Tales from the Trail

NOVEMBER SURPRISE: Dismal jobs report gives Trump last-minute political ammunition to fire at Harris…Read more

TRUMP COUNTRY: Rural Georgia counties outpace Dem strongholds as Peach State shatters early voting records…Read more

BLUE WALL HOLDING?: Harris holds narrow lead over Trump in 'blue wall' states Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin: poll…Read more

'IRRESPONSIBLE': Trump criticism of Liz Cheney as 'radical war hawk' framed as call for violence by 'irresponsible' media…Read more

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE: Video of Haitian migrants saying they plan to vote multiple times in Georgia is Russian-made: US intel…Read more

'DOESN'T THINK': Chris Christie blasts Mark Cuban for 'really stupid' remark about Trump and 'strong' women…Read more

Across America

FOR RICHER TO POORER: Oregon ballot measure would tax big corporations more, return revenue as rebate to residents…Read more

'A VIOLATION': Montana to probe nation's leading pediatrics group for claim puberty blockers are 'reversible'…Read more

'RED FLAGS': State treasurers push for divestment from China citing 'red flags' regarding the CCP…Read more

'VOTER SUPPRESSION': Stacey Abrams claims voter suppression in Georgia despite record early turnout…Read more

'ALL HANDS ON DECK': Republicans are running a 'successful' early voting campaign in battleground North Carolina: NRCC chair…Read more