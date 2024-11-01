Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mitch McConnell

McConnell issues smackdown of Kentucky Dem governor's call to abolish the Electoral College

Beshear said the US will 'have a better government' if the Electoral College is abolished

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Possible Electoral College tie looms over election Video

Possible Electoral College tie looms over election

Fox News' Arthel Neville speaks with the University of Texas' Dr. Jeremi Suri about the possibility of an Electoral College tie between former President Trump and Vice President Harris on 'Fox News Live.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday blasted his home state's Democratic governor, who recently called for the Electoral College to be abolished.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday the country needs to "move to a place where seven states don’t decide the presidency." 

"We’ll have better government. We’ll have better politics. We’ll have better elections when we get to that point," the governor said at a gathering of Democrats in Lexington, according to the Kentucky Lantern. At a Thursday press conference, the governor clarified that he was calling for a national popular vote system, which would require changing the Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College

"I think to do that, we would ultimately have to abolish the Electoral College," Beshear said, per the Lantern. "I know that’s been with us a long time, but we see where things currently stand." 

HOW HARRIS, TRUMP WIN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, August 19, 2024.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In a response released Friday, McConnell said Beshear showed "disregard" and even "borderline disdain" for the Constitution with his remarks.

"I wish I could say I’m surprised by the latest calls to abolish the Electoral College – but I’m not. Democrats’ disregard – and borderline disdain – for the constitutional guardrails that safeguard our political system has lurked below the surface of their rhetoric for a long, long time," said McConnell.

WALZ SILENT ON SUPPORT FOR ELIMINATING THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE AFTER HARRIS CAMP SAYS IT DOESN'T BACK BAN

Mitch McConnell at congressional medal ceremony

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., attends a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony to honor World War II veterans of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Services Company, known as the Ghost Army, in Emancipation Hall on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Beshear joins a growing number of Democrats who are in favor of the national popular vote determining the outcome of presidential elections, as opposed to the Electoral College system, which grants each state a number of electors who cast ballots for the president. There are 538 electors in total, which matches the number of federal representatives from each state. A candidate needs a majority of 270 electoral votes to win the White House. 

In 48 states, those electors are awarded to the winner of the state's popular vote. But in Maine and Nebraska, electoral votes are awarded by congressional district. 

CNN DATA GURU SAYS THERE IS A 60% CHANCE THE ELECTION ENDS WITH AN ‘ELECTORAL COLLEGE BLOWOUT’

Fox News Power Rankings presidential map

Fox News Power Rankings presidential map. (Fox News)

Opposition to the Electoral College has dramatically increased since Republican George W. Bush won the presidency in 2000 but lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Al Gore. Former President Trump likewise lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, even though he snagged the White House with an Electoral College win. 

Democrats argue these outcomes were unfair and did not reflect the will of the majority. Republicans argue that the Electoral College is a necessary restraint on majority rule that protects minority interests, particularly those of Americans who live in rural parts of the country. 

"No institution is too dear if it stands between a Democrat and their progressive ‘reforms’ to ‘preserve democracy’ – the standard euphemism for partisan power grabs on the Left. Those genuinely concerned about the future of our country should call for strengthening our constitutional guardrails, not obliterating them," McConnell said Friday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At its core, the Electoral College protects Americans from the whims of the majority, something I’m familiar with in the Senate. It’s what makes our democracy, and our sprawling nationwide elections, feasible. And it’s what compels presidents to govern nationally rather than pandering to the interests of New York and California. Without it, no presidential candidate would ever travel to a small state in Middle America, like Kentucky."

Representatives for Beshear did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics