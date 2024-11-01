Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants

NY Republican slams Biden, Harris for 'total lack of respect' after illegal charged in 5-year-old's rape

Wilson Castillo Diaz entered US from Honduras illegally in 2014 and skipped all of his immigration hearings

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Illegal immigrant accused of killing Laken Riley to appear in court Video

Illegal immigrant accused of killing Laken Riley to appear in court

Fox News' Chanley Painter on the details of the illegal immigrant from Venezuela to appear in court after being accused of murdering the Georgia nursing student.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

An illegal immigrant, who crossed into the country back in 2014 was arrested by Border Patrol, released and skipped his immigration hearings, has been arrested in New York in connection with the rape of a 5-year-old girl.

Wilson Castillo Diaz, 26, arrived in Texas through the Rio Grande Valley as a teen and later made his way to New York. He is originally from Honduras.

"Democrats say there's nothing wrong with letting kids in, [but] this defendant came in as a teenager," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, told Fox News Digital. "He was 16 years old when he came in, illegally, to America, and now he's been hiding from the authorities for quite some time and commits this heinous act against a young girl. It's out of control."

Nassau County Police said in a statement that the girl was hospitalized after the attack, which took place on Oct. 16.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECTED IN MARYLAND MOM RACHEL MORIN'S MURDER FACES MAXIMUM PENALTY IF CONVICTED

wilson castillo diaz mugshot nassau county

Illegal immigrant rape suspect Wilson Castillo Diaz pictured in an Oct. 22 mugshot from the Nassau County Police Department in New York. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. (Nassau County Police)

"He came in in 2014, under the Obama administration, and he was released," Blakeman said. "He never showed up for any of his hearings. He's been loose in the United States. Who knows what else he’s done?"

Police arrested Diaz on Oct. 22 and made the announcement Thursday after confirming his immigration status and notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Blakeman went on to blast sanctuary policies that have allowed people like Diaz to remain in the U.S. for so long without fear of deportation. He added the Biden-Harris administration has shown a "total lack of respect" for both the U.S. border and the law enforcement agents whose job is to secure it.

Bruce Blakeman in March 2024

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks to the crowd during his State of the County address held at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, New York, on March 6, 2024. (Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

"We've got to get tough in securing our borders, and we've got to deport the people who came in illegally and send them back home," he said.

Diaz is being held on $200,000 bail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

BIDEN-HARRIS OPEN BORDER POLICY FREED ILLEGAL 3 WEEKS BEFORE JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER, MOTHER SAYS

Diaz was living in Westbury, New York, about 30 miles east of New York City.

Authorities planned to hold a news briefing Friday morning to deliver additional information.

Migrant crime has become a hot button issue ahead of next week's presidential election, with former President Donald Trump's campaign pointing to some of the most egregious cases of violence this year alone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rep Nadler clsoes his eyes as an aide looks at a cellphone

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., pictured with his head down and his eyes closed during congressional testimony from the mothers of murder victims Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Cathie Groenewold)

Congressional hearings have hosted the mothers of murder victims to testify on Capitol Hill after their daughters were killed at the hands of illegal immigrants.

During one hearing, Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler was accused of dozing off after dismissing the proceedings as "one more partisan hearing designed to divide us and to score political points before an election."

That was a month before the attack on the 5-year-old in his home state.