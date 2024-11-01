Chris Christie blasts Mark Cuban for 'really stupid' remark about Trump and 'strong' women

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie blasted Vice President Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban for his "really stupid" remark on Thursday about women who associate with former President Trump.

"Look, Cuban has a history of saying really stupid stuff. Mark doesn’t think before he talks," Christie told the co-hosts of "The View" on Friday.

The billionaire "Shark Tank" investor told the hosts of "The View" the day before "You never see [Trump] around strong, intelligent women ever."

Cuban later walked back the remark, but the off-the-cuff comment only added to the outrage over President Biden's apparent insult of Trump supporters as "garbage" earlier in the week, which the White House denies.

Christie was asked if the derogatory comments about Trump supporters from Harris surrogates would hurt her campaign in the final days of the race.

"I think the surrogates have minimal value in these last few days on both sides. I don’t think anybody really cares what Lindsey Graham thinks on the Republican side or, you know, what Mark Cuban thinks," Christie first responded before blasting Cuban's remark as "really stupid" and careless.

The co-hosts of "The View" immediately defended Cuban, with Joy Behar pointing to the businessman's financial success and Sunny Hostin hailing Cuban as "smart."

"He is, but he says stupid things because he doesn't think before he talks," Christie responded.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin defended Cuban by saying he didn't mean to insult women who support Trump.

"But he also walked it back. It genuinely wasn't what he meant. I talked to him yesterday. He knows I worked for Trump. He wasn’t insulting me to my face. He was talking about Trump will only allow a certain amount of push-back from advisers before he casts you out," she told Christie. "It doesn't mean it wasn't messy."

Christie doubled down on his criticism, saying Cuban should've been more careful with just days to go until Election Day.

"The problem with all that is, that people listen to what you say and he – you got to be careful in the last few days of a presidential race if you’re speaking on behalf of a candidate, be careful," he said.

Christie clarified that he didn't think any comments from surrogates on either side would have "any great effect" on undecided voters at this point.

"The real effect is what the vice president said at the Ellipse as you referred to. I thought that was her best speech of the campaign," he continued.

Cuban attempted to clarify his controversial comment later on Thursday in a social media post.

"This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign," Cuban said. "I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump , including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent."

"I know he has worked with strong, intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others," Cuban added. "I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly."