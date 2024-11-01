Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Dem Slotkin leads as GOP aims to win 1st US Senate race in state since 1994: poll

Sen Rand Paul previously slammed Mike Rogers, saying former President Donald Trump 'endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle'

Alex Nitzberg
Published
'Every stolen vote is a nick in a citizen's vote,' says Michigan US Senate candidate Video

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers discusses a Chinese national allegedly voting illegally in Michigan on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a 5% edge over former Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan's 2024 U.S. Senate contest, a poll indicates, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The outlet, which reported that Slotkin leads Rogers 47%-42%, noted that the poll performed by EPIC-MRA has a plus or minus four percentage point margin of error, and that EPIC-MRA had contacted "600 randomly selected voters from" around Michigan for the survey.

While 6% leaned in the direction of backing a third-party candidate, 4% remained undecided, declined to answer, or indicated they would not vote in the contest, according to the Free Press.

HARRIS HOLDS NARROW LEAD OVER TRUMP IN ‘BLUE WALL’ STATES MICHIGAN, PENNSYLVANIA, WISCONSIN: POLL

Left: Elissa Slotkin; Right: Mike Rogers

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and former Rep. Mike Rogers. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images | Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

When former President Donald Trump endorsed Rogers in March prior to the August GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., fired off scathing criticism of Rogers.

"Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump. You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton?" Paul posted.

"If he’s good with Mike Rogers (R-Deep State), maybe he should pick Liz Cheney for VP?" Paul added in another post.

SLOTKIN SLAMS FELLOW DEM BIDEN FOR ‘GARBAGE’ GAFFE AMID HEATED SENATE BATTLE

Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. ( Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Paul backed former Rep. Justin Amash prior to the primary contest, but Rogers ultimately scored a decisive victory.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who has served in the Senate since 2001, announced last year that she would not seek another term. 

Michigan's other senator, Gary Peters, is also a Democrat.

I'M MIKE ROGERS: THIS IS WHY I WANT MICHIGAN'S VOTE FOR SENATE

Donald Trump and Mike Rogers

Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate, former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., right, speaks alongside Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign event hosted by Trump at the Falk Productions manufacturing facility on Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

There has not been a Republican U.S. senator from the Wolverine State since Spencer Abraham, whose term ended in early 2001 after he lost to Stabenow in 2000.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

