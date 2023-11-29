Fox News Politics: A Squad divided

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

What's happening:

- Senator Schumer shares the isolation, fear, felt by American Jews

- Black voters in South Carolina feel the Democrat Party has failed them

- Dem run cittydrop six figures repainting BLM mural amid rising crime

A Squad Divided

The House of Representatives' Tuesday votes on reaffirming Israel's right to exist and condemning the terrorist group Hamas showed some division among members of the far-left "Squad."

The vote was nearly unanimous in support of Israel. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., were the only members of the radical eight-person group to not vote in favor of the resolution centered on Israel's existence. Tlaib was the only House member to vote "present," while Bush didn't vote.

After the vote, Tlaib told Fox News Digital in a statement about H. Res. 888 that "both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live with democracy, safety, peace, and human dignity."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie was the only "no" vote. He said he didn't support the resolution because it "equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism" and that expanding the definition of antisemitism to include criticism of Israel is "not helpful."

White House

'BAD OPTICS': Biden admin quietly waived key taxpayer safeguard to boost green energy project …Read more

'METAPHOR ALERT': White House Christmas tree takes a fall …Read more

Capitol Hill

'MUST BE CONSISTENT': Dem senators tell WH any further assistance to Israel should align with interests …Read more

CONGRESS SHOWDOWN: GOP leaders to convene to discuss border, Ukraine and Israel aid …Read more

‘DEEP FEAR’: Schumer gives impassioned Senate speech describing isolation felt by Jews …Read more

'ONE STOP SHOP': House GOP rolls out a website about the Biden impeachment inquiry …Read more

LET THEM WATCH: Top Oversight Democrat slams GOP for keeping Hunter Biden hearing out of public view …Read more

RACING TO 2024: House GOP eyes election security overhaul as 2024 heats up …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BATTLE FOR IOWA: Pro-DeSantis super PAC reportedly brings on aide from former rival to lead new effort …Read more

'CAN'T BE BOUGHT': Former NFL player announces run for newly drawn AL congressional district …Read more

WARNING BELLS: Black voters in South Carolina feel Democratic Party has 'failed them' …Read more

Across America

DON'T BE DUMB: CIA reminds staff about social media posts after CIA officer shares pro-Palestinian image …Read more

100% GREEN ENERGY: Michigan Gov Whitmer green-lights massive green energy expansion …Read more

'INHERITED': Chicago mayor pins blame for migrant crisis on predecessor Lightfoot …Read more

'WAIT NO LONGER': Florida grand jury calls for radical action on migrant crisis …Read more

DNA COLLECTORS: Conservative groups put pressure on Congress to ban contracts with CCP-linked biotech company …Read more