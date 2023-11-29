CIA reminds staff about social media posts after CIA officer shares pro-Palestinian image

An internal reminder went out to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff Wednesday about social media posts that could be construed as political, Fox News has confirmed.

This internal reminder came after reports surfaced that a senior CIA officer had posted a pro-Palestinian image on social media two weeks after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

In a statement to Fox News, the CIA said its officers are committed to "analytic objectivity."

"CIA officers may have personal views, but this does not lessen their — or CIA’s — commitment to unbiased analysis," the agency said.

The CIA has not denied the authenticity of the pro-Palestinian image first reported by the Financial Times.

A separate source familiar with the posts says that there were also posts by the same CIA officer who put up the pro-Palestinian image taking a stand against antisemitism.

This is a developing story and will be updated.