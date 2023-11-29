Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CIA

CIA reminds staff about social media posts after CIA officer shares pro-Palestinian image

The CIA sent an internal reminder after an officer stirred controversy by sharing a pro-Palestinian image on social media

By Jake Gibson , Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Democrats have a ‘quandary’ with pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian bases: Leo Terrell Video

Democrats have a ‘quandary’ with pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian bases: Leo Terrell

FOX News contributor Leo Terrell tells ‘The Story’ that President Biden and the Democrats are in a difficult situation with two opposing sides within the party.

An internal reminder went out to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff Wednesday about social media posts that could be construed as political, Fox News has confirmed. 

This internal reminder came after reports surfaced that a senior CIA officer had posted a pro-Palestinian image on social media two weeks after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.  

In a statement to Fox News, the CIA said its officers are committed to "analytic objectivity." 

"CIA officers may have personal views, but this does not lessen their — or CIA’s — commitment to unbiased analysis," the agency said. 

The CIA has not denied the authenticity of the pro-Palestinian image first reported by the Financial Times. 

A separate source familiar with the posts says that there were also posts by the same CIA officer who put up the pro-Palestinian image taking a stand against antisemitism. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jake Gibson is the Fox News Department of Justice and Federal Law Enforcement Producer 

More from Politics