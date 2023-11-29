House Republicans roll out 'one-stop shop' Biden impeachment inquiry website

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are launching a "one-stop shop" website for all things related to the impeachment inquiry against President Biden on Wednesday so that the American people can "see the clear corruption that Joe Biden and his family have committed," Fox News Digital has learned.

The website, GOP.gov/Bidenimpeachmentinquiry , will highlight the work of the committees leading the effort — the House committees on Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways & Means — and will include summaries of their findings to date, along with supporting "key evidence." A GOP aide told Fox News Digital that the website will be a "one-stop shop" for Americans.

"House Republicans investigations have uncovered what I believe will be the greatest political corruption scandal of my lifetime. House Republicans will continue to follow the facts and uncover evidence of vast corruption committed by Joe Biden and his family," House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. "Here are the facts: Joe Biden directly financially benefited from his family's corrupt influence peddling scheme, the Biden family repeatedly attempted to sell access to Joe Biden to the highest bidder, including our foreign adversaries, Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his involvement and knowledge of his family's corrupt influence peddling scheme."



"Today, House Republicans are unveiling a website for the American people to provide them with transparency and allow them to see the clear corruption that Joe Biden and his family have committed," she said.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT SUBPOENAS HUNTER BIDEN, JAMES BIDEN, ROB WALKER FOR TESTIMONY AMID IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

The website includes the House Oversight Committee’s interactive timeline of the Biden family's alleged "influence peddling," dating back to President Biden’s time as vice president during the Obama administration. That timeline includes a breakdown of business dealings with China-linked companies, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine.

That timeline also has a feature dedicated to the federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

The website also includes a "photos" section, which features images of checks written to Joe Biden, photos of the president with his son’s business associates like Devon Archer and more.

House Republicans also invite visitors of the website to sign up with their email addresses to "get the latest impeachment inquiry updates."

House Republicans also use the website to break down the impeachment inquiry "by the numbers." That section says that lawmakers have found at least $240,000 in direct payments to Biden and have issued 20 subpoenas. The committee, last month, subpoenaed Hunter Biden, the president's brother, James Biden, and requested transcribed interviews from a number of other Biden family members.

"House Republicans are committed to delivering the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve. Our investigation has unearthed evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from his family’s corrupt business schemes," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital. "House Republicans’ new website ensures this information is accessible to the American people."

Comer, in September, subpoenaed personal and business bank records belonging to both Hunter Biden and James Biden. Comer said those subpoenaed bank records revealed that President Biden himself received $40,000 in "laundered China money" from a bank account belonging to James Biden and Sara Biden. The $40,000 check had a memo line reading "loan repayment."

Subpoenaed financial records also revealed that Joe Biden received a "$200,000 direct payment" in 2018 in the form of a "personal check" from James Biden and Sara Biden. That check was also labeled "loan repayment."

WEISS SAYS HE 'WASN'T GRANTED' SPECIAL ATTORNEY AUTHORITY IN HUNTER BIDEN PROBE DESPITE REQUEST: TRANSCRIPT

The White House has repeatedly blasted the impeachment inquiry as an "evidence-free" investigation.

Hunter Biden is set to appear for a deposition behind closed doors on Dec. 13, despite offers to testify publicly.

The committees have also heard testimony from DOJ officials involved in Special Counsel David Weiss' investigation into Hunter Biden.

"President Biden and his administration have continually changed their stories about President Biden's involvement in his family's influence-peddling schemes and business deals," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital. "House Republicans are ready to deliver transparency and accountability to the American people."

SPEAKER JOHNSON: BIDEN ENGAGING IN ‘COVER-UP’ OF ROLE IN HUNTER BUSINESS DEALINGS, IMPEACHMENT PROBE CONTINUES

The impeachment inquiry is being led by Comer, Jordan and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo. and began under the leadership of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Newly-minted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is fully behind the effort.

Republicans are focused several avenues of investigation, including the Biden family's business dealings and whether the president was involved. The lawmakers are also investigating allegations of political misconduct and politics influencing prosecutorial decisions throughout the years-long federal investigation into Hunter Biden.