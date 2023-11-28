White House Christmas tree falling called a 'metaphor' for Biden: 'It makes sense'

The toppling of the National Christmas Tree on Tuesday right outside the White House came across as a "metaphor" for President Biden to social media critics.

Strong winds knocked over the tree, located in the northeast quadrant of the Ellipse near the White House. The tree, which has been erected in the area every year since 1923, had fallen days before it was set to be lit by Biden on Thursday.

National Park Services quickly arrived on the scene and worked to re-lift the tree off the ground. However, it has not been made clear whether the tree could be salvageable in time for the ceremony.

In the meantime, however, many users on X piled on the images as a kind of symbol for Biden and his frequent falls.

"The National Christmas Tree has fallen. A fitting image of the Biden White House," the Citizen Free press posted.

Students for Life president Kristen Hawkins commented, "Well, it makes sense, given that a stiff breeze blows Biden over too."

"The wind just knocked over the National Christmas tree. Crazy stuff but it’s nice to see something falling at the White House besides Biden," Fox News host Jimmy Failla quipped.

FiveThirtyEight senior editor Nathaniel Rakich joked, "Biden's war on Christmas has gone too far."

"Metaphor alert," Conservative influencer Oilfield Rando remarked.

"The White House Christmas tree blew over today...It's the perfect reminder of how Biden has ruined everything in America this holiday season," Comedian Tim Young commented.

As of now, the tree is upright after being assessed by the National Park Service and replacing a snapped cable.

In a statement, the National Park Service said, "The National Park Service is currently evaluating the National Christmas Tree which fell over on Nov. 28 during a strong wind gust this afternoon. As the saying goes, "the show must go on" and the NPS and our event partners are looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year. We will provide updates when they become available, tomorrow."

Around the same time, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson hosted the annual lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree on display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The National Christmas Tree is a 40ft tall Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

