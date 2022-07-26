Fox News Election Brief: Trump triumphs in Maryland primary, but so do Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TRUMP TRIUMPHS, BUT SO DO DEMS — He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state Delegate Dan Cox, captured the party’s nomination in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in blue state Maryland. When asked about the impact of Trump’s endorsement and support, Cox told reporters on Tuesday night that "we clearly were blessed by it." Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary

TOP STORIES

DEMS DEFEND THE POLICE? — With crime remaining a top issue on the minds of Americans, a group of Democrats in the House of Representatives is turning up the volume in ongoing efforts to land a floor vote for a bill to fund police before the House goes on recess in August. While the lawmakers’ efforts are, first and foremost, about policy, there is a campaign component. Many of the Democrats represent swing districts and face potentially challenging re-election bids in November amid a brutal political climate fueled by record inflation, rising crime and President Biden’s underwater approval ratings. Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: House Democrats facing potentially challenging re-elections push for police funding vote prior to recess

PROGRESSIVES MAKE THEIR PITCH — Progressive Democrats in the House are becoming more vocal as they deliver pitches to voters ahead of the midterm elections, concluding that current issues within their party, like abortion rights and gun control, will play a part as they emphasized the need to create more jobs in America as the economy attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif. and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., were asked about recent polling from the New York Times that suggested Democrats hold a 20-point advantage over Republicans among White college-educated voters and Hispanics, as well as an Axios report that insisted there is a "seismic shift" in the Democratic electorate. Read more from Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Jayme Chandler: Progressive Democrats prioritize economy, jobs in pitch to voters ahead of midterm elections

LIVING THE HIGH LIFE — The re-election campaign for Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., has spent roughly $4,000 on flights for his wife and seat upgrades over the last year, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Mrvan, who has represented Indiana's 1st Congressional District since taking office 2021, has doled out an estimated $4,012 through his campaign on flights to and from Washington, D.C., for his wife, Jane Mrvan, including seat upgrades from July 2021 to May 2022. In response to an inquiry about the flights and upgrades, Matt Calderon, Mrvan's campaign manager, told Fox News Digital that Mrvan believes holding public office is a "family commitment." Read more from Fox News’ Kyle Morris: Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan's campaign spent thousands of dollars on flights for wife, seat upgrades

DEMOCRATS' DILEMMA — Democrats and Republicans are praising plans for Vice President Kamala Harris to have an increased presence on the campaign trail ahead of this year's midterm elections, but for very different reasons. The poor light in which the American public views Harris raises questions over what sort of impact her presence on the campaign trail could have for those state-level candidates she intends to help. A Fox News poll released in June showed just 39% of registered voters viewed her favorably, while 56% viewed her unfavorably. Read more from Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie: Democrats and Republicans praise VP Harris' presence on campaign trail, but for very different reasons

EXPERT ANALYSIS

SHIFTING SUPPORT — In recent years, Hispanics and members of Latino communities across America have largely voted Democrat, but it appears a shift in support from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party could be occurring as several begin distancing themselves from President Biden and his party's policies. A Quinnipiac University survey released this week revealed that Biden's support among Hispanics stands at just 19%. To better understand how the Hispanic vote will impact the upcoming midterm elections, and whether Democrats can win the Hispanic vote in November, Fox News Digital contacted political experts from both sides of the aisle to ask why they believe Hispanics and working-class voters may be shifting toward the Republican Party. Read more from Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Jayme Chandler: Strategists sound off on importance of Hispanic vote, whether Democrats are losing the key demographic

POLLS & PREDICTIONS

WINNNG THE WOLVERINE STATE — Republican candidates for Michigan governor are in a tight primary race with many voters still undecided while awaiting a potential Trump endorsement, a new poll released Tuesday shows. The new WDIV/The Detroit News poll shows Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Garrett Solando, and Ryan Kelley in a close GOP primary race that will decide who will advance to the November midterms to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Read more from Fox News’ Aubrie Spady: Michigan poll: Tight race for Republicans hoping to take on Gov. Whitmer as voters await Trump endorsement

CLOSE COMPETITION — Democrats appear to be closing the gap with Republicans, according to a new poll that found the GOP only has a one-point edge on the generic ballot with less than four months until the midterms. The Emerson College National Survey revealed Republicans lead Democrats by just one point, 45% to 44%, which represents a nine-point improvement for Democrats since February. According to the poll, President Biden's job approval rating sits at roughly 40%, a number that is unchanged from June, but up 2% from May, with a disapproval of 53% among voters. Read more from Fox News’ Aubrie Spady: Democrats closing the gap with GOP as midterms near, according to new poll

"There’s a disconnect at times and a misconception that social issues come before economic issues for Democrats. If they allow that sort of misconception to stick, especially during challenging economic times, it could be problematic for them in November." — Jose Aristimuño, former deputy press secretary for the DNC

LOSING HOPE IN THE HEARTLAND — President Biden's hit another record low approval rating this week of 27%, according to a poll conducted in the key 2024 state of Iowa. Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll Thursday revealed Biden's approval dropped 8% among Iowans since March, giving him the second-lowest approval rating of any president in the state. Sixty-seven percent of voters in the Hawkeye State say they disapprove of the job he is doing. The survey found that 67% of Iowans do not want him to seek re-election in 2024, and 23% do want him as the Democrat nominee. Read more from Fox News’ Aubrie Spady: Biden approval in key 2024 state hits record low

NEXT MONTH…

THE SUMMER IS HEATING UP — Don't miss August's action. Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Washington, Tennessee, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Alaska, and Wyoming will hold primary elections.