Former WH communications director Alyssa Farah says GA Senate runoffs will play role in Hunter Biden probe

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah asserted Sunday that the result of January's Georgia Senate runoff races would play a role in the future of a probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

In an interview on "America's News Headquarters" with host Leland Vittert, Farah said she believed the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office's investigations into the younger Biden's “tax affairs” should lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor.

"But, what's going to matter, frankly, is who is in control of the Senate. I think we've seen that if it's just Democrats, we're not going to get answers to these basic questions around Hunter Biden's business finances," she noted. "So, we've absolutely got to make sure that Republicans keep control of the Senate, so we get answers on [this]."

The control of the upper chamber will be decided in a pair of runoff elections on Jan. 5, during which two Republican incumbents in the newly blue state will try to hold their positions.

GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is being challenged by newcomer Raphael Warnock, as Republican Sen. David Perdue battles young Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The Senate balance currently leans in favor of Republicans 50-48 seats, with 51 needed for a majority. Should Democrats take the coveted Peach State seats, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could serve as a tiebreaker, giving both the White House and the Senate to the progressive party.

Farah told Vittert that there are two main issues for Georgian voters: the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

"Obviously, the coronavirus is at the forefront and because of Operation Warp Speed, because of the incredible public-private partnership that got us to where we are – that we're going to have millions of vaccines deployed by the end of the month – I think that there's real confidence that we're trending the right way on COVID," she said.

Cases have spiked nationwide over the last week, with the testing positivity rate in Georgia at over 12%, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

As schools there began to close again, cases jumped by more than 21% to 38,669 in the past week, with more than 280 deaths. The total death toll in Georgia has surpassed 10,000, as Americans anxiously wait for the distribution of a vaccine.

However, as lives were taken away, so were livelihoods.

"But, the second issue that we're seeing is the economy," Farah continued. "How do we rebuild after this incredible hit that our economy took? And, what's going to motivate folks [is] fears over are we going to repeal tax cuts? Are we going to have a regulatory agenda that's counter to building jobs and creating more jobs and more employment in this moment that we're in?"

"So, it's really going to come down to who controls the Senate," she explained.

"And, having that backstop of Republicans in the Senate is what we think is motivating folks down in Georgia," Farah concluded.