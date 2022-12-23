Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash, current mayor confirms

Former Mayor of Santa Monica Rex Minter died after a plane he was riding in tragically crashed into the beach south of the city pier Thursday.

Minter's death was confirmed Friday by current Mayor Gleam Davis.

"Sadly, former [Santa Monica] mayor and judge Rex Minter was the passenger in the plane that crashed on the beach south of the Pier this afternoon," Davis wrote on social media.

She continued, "He has passed away. I have spoken with his family and relayed the City’s deepest condolences to them."

Minter was riding in a single-engine Cessna as one of only two occupants. Both individuals involved in the crash were found alive by first responders and rushed to the hospital.

Officials are now investigating the fatal crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the unidentified pilot of the plane reported engine issues before attempting to make an emergency landing. The aircraft descended dramatically before smashing into the shore.

As of now, the condition of the pilot is unknown.

Minter, born in 1927, served as the mayor of Santa Monica between 1963 to 1967.