Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash, current mayor confirms

Current Mayor of Santa Monica Gleam Davis confirmed Minter's tragic death on Friday via social media

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Mayor of Santa Monica Rex Minter died after a plane he was riding in tragically crashed into the beach south of the city pier Thursday.

Minter's death was confirmed Friday by current Mayor Gleam Davis.

"Sadly, former [Santa Monica] mayor and judge Rex Minter was the passenger in the plane that crashed on the beach south of the Pier this afternoon," Davis wrote on social media.

2 SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER HAWAII PLANE CRASHES SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF

An investigation in underway as a single-engine Cessna airplane flipped over after the pilot landed on the beach south of the pier on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Firefighters were called at 3:17 p.m. to the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach, said Capt. Patrick Nulty, a spokesperson for the city's fire department. Both occupants were rescued and transported to a hospital.

An investigation in underway as a single-engine Cessna airplane flipped over after the pilot landed on the beach south of the pier on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Firefighters were called at 3:17 p.m. to the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach, said Capt. Patrick Nulty, a spokesperson for the city's fire department. Both occupants were rescued and transported to a hospital. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

She continued, "He has passed away. I have spoken with his family and relayed the City’s deepest condolences to them."

Minter was riding in a single-engine Cessna as one of only two occupants. Both individuals involved in the crash were found alive by first responders and rushed to the hospital.

Officials are now investigating the fatal crash.

SANTA MONICA PROPERTY OWNERS POST SIGN IN SHOPPING AREA SAYING CITY 'IS NOT SAFE' DUE TO CRIME, HOMELESSNESS

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the unidentified pilot of the plane reported engine issues before attempting to make an emergency landing. The aircraft descended dramatically before smashing into the shore.

As of now, the condition of the pilot is unknown. 

An investigation in underway as a single-engine Cessna airplane flipped over after the pilot landed on the beach south of the pier on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Firefighters were called at 3:17 p.m. to the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach, said Capt. Patrick Nulty, a spokesperson for the city's fire department. Both occupants were rescued and transported to a hospital.

An investigation in underway as a single-engine Cessna airplane flipped over after the pilot landed on the beach south of the pier on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Firefighters were called at 3:17 p.m. to the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach, said Capt. Patrick Nulty, a spokesperson for the city's fire department. Both occupants were rescued and transported to a hospital. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minter, born in 1927, served as the mayor of Santa Monica between 1963 to 1967.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics