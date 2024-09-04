Former senator launches 6-figure ad blitz against Fani Willis ahead of Georgia election

FIRST ON FOX: The super PAC of former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler has launched a six-figure ad campaign that the PAC said is aimed at exposing the "failures" of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ahead of the election in November.

The $100,000 ad campaign, launched by Greater Georgia on Thursday, will include digital ads, direct mail and text messages – all of which will run over the next nine weeks, reaching Atlanta-area voters ahead of the election on Nov. 5, the group said.

The ad titled, "Failed," will run on streaming services and programmatic media including Fox News, CNN, WSB-TV, Hulu, Roku and Fubo.

"On Fani Willis' watch, dangerous crime is everywhere in Fulton County – murders, rapes, burglaries are all on the rise," the ad narrates.

FANI WILLIS NOTCHES LEGAL WIN IN TRUMP CASE AFTER MONTHS OF SETBACKS

"She's focused on herself, her political ambitions, high profile prosecutions and profiting off partisan lawfare, all at the expense of families living in fear and innocent lives lost. We deserve a district attorney who will do the job to keep us safe," the ad says.

The campaign alleges rising homicides in Fulton County under Willis, and her "wasting" of taxpayer funds "and profiting off prosecutions," and "pursuing personal ambition over public safety to advance her political career and celebrity."

Willis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Willis, who will face a Republican contender for office in November, rose to national prominence after she indicted former President Donald Trump last year with sweeping racketeering charges.

Early this year, Trump and co-defendants alleged that Willis should be disqualified from the case after it was revealed that she was having an "improper" affair with Nathan Wade, whom she hired as special counsel.

FANI WILLIS FACES NOTHING BUT SETBACKS IN CASE AGAINST TRUMP, THE LATEST PENDING WITH SUPREME COURT

The case to disqualify Willis is set to be heard in December in the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Greater Georgia said that since Willis was elected, homicides increased by 8% in Fulton County from 2021 to 2022, and since 2023, homicides have increased by 13% in Atlanta. In 2023, 13,787 people were arrested for felonies but never indicted. At the end of 2023, the DA still had a backlog of 11,700 unindicted cases, the group said.

Greater Georgia also claimed that of the felons that have been indicted, many have gone on to commit more crimes while awaiting trial.

GEORGIA COURT PUTS PAUSE ON FANI WILLIS' SWEEPING ELECTION CASE AGAINST TRUMP

The group noted that in 2021, Willis was accused of misappropriating $488,000 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and was later subpoenaed over the allegations by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

Separately, members of the U.S. Senate launched an investigation into Willis related to accusations that she misused $2,000,000 in DOJ funds earmarked for clearing sexual assault cases.

"Fani Willis had one job when voters took a chance on her in 2020: put criminals behind bars and protect the families of Fulton County. Instead, she’s spent the last four years focused only on chasing vanity cases instead of criminals in an attempt to grow her celebrity, line her pockets, and fuel her political ambitions," said Loeffler.

"On her watch, prosecutions are down, crime is up, and more citizens have become victims – denied justice because she is too distracted and too incompetent to deliver it. Fani Willis is a profound embarrassment to the state of Georgia, a threat to public safety, and the number one local official who must be ousted this November in order to get Georgia’s safety back in line," she said.