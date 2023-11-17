Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care

The Carter Center says former first Lady Rosalynn Carter entered hospice care at her home on Friday

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her home in Georgia, according to a statement from the Carter Center on behalf of her grandson, Jason Carter.

Rosalynn, 96, and former President Jimmy Carter, 99, are now spending time with each other and their family while in hospice.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks to the press at The Carter Center on Nov. 5, 2019, in Atlanta.

The Carter family asks the public for privacy and is grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

President Carter entered hospice care at his home in February rather than seeking additional medical attention after a series of short hospital stays, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

