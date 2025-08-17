Former FBI Director James Comey confesses he's a 'Swiftie' in new anti-Trump video message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI Director James Comey confessed in a strange video Sunday that Taylor Swift has been his family’s soundtrack — and a source of life advice on handling bullies.

He also took swipes at President Donald Trump while bragging about a family "Swiftie" group chat and talking about how he blasts "Tay Tay" while mowing the lawn.

Comey opened by accusing Trump of humiliating America alongside Vladimir Putin, calling it "a bad dream you can’t wake up from."

Comey said he’s been to two Swift concerts and even helped relatives afford tickets.

"I’m in a family’s Switie group chat. I know all her music and I listen to it in my headphones when I cut the grass," Comey said.

His favorites? The 10-minute "All Too Well" and "Exile" with Bon Iver.

"Taylor Swift has grown up with my family and provided us a soundtrack, really, as we've grown ourselves and learned and adapted and dealt with adversity and celebration," he said, adding that millions of families likely feel the same.

Comey explained that at every stage of Swift’s career, she has shown a way that resonated with kids, which also felt right to him as a parent, and she has continued to do that even as an adult artist.

Comey said Swift’s example helps him resist "bullies" without becoming like them. He contrasted that with satirical posts mocking Trump, which he called funny but also troubling.

"But I gotta be honest, it also leaves me with a strange feeling at times, because I don't want us to become like Trump and his followers," he continued. "There are far more decent, honest, kind people in America than there are mean jerks. And don't get me wrong, we have our jerks, millions of them."

He accused the GOP of "stunning coarseness," while saying it’s a minority view in America.

"I am not an advocate for weakness. Of course, we need to stand up to jerks and defend what matters, but I think we have to try to do that without becoming like them, which is what makes me think about Taylor Swift," he said. "She's made clear that she sees Donald Trump for what he is. Last year, she urged Americans not to make the serious mistake of electing him.

"Of course, we're now living with the consequences of that mistake. But while our elderly makeup-covered president is posting about whether Taylor Swift is still hot and declaring that he can't stand her, what's she doing? Living her best life, producing great music and, as she urged all of us to do during the podcast, not giving the jerks power over her mind," Comey continued.

He cited Swift’s advice to treat personal energy "like a luxury item" and linked it to research showing rudeness makes people less happy.

"We can't stop people from being jerks. What we can do is stop it from hurting us, from changing us," he added.

He then talked about the second time he saw Swift in concert, 14 years ago in Hartford, Connecticut.

During the concert, he said, Swift sang a song, asking nasty people, "why you gotta be so mean."

"I bet you got pushed around. Somebody made you cold. But the cycle ends right now, because you can’t leave me down that road," Comey said, reciting Swift’s lyrics for ‘Mean.’ "You’ll be glad I didn’t sing that. That’s right, because down that road of unhappiness, nobody should have that power over us."

The video went viral, with one user calling it "the creepiest video in the history of social media" and another writing, "It’s truly mind-blowing this man served as FBI director."

Comey has a history of provocative posts, including an "86 47" seashell photo that drew backlash and a "Vote Harris" shell he shared last year.