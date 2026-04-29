Former FBI agent says Comey charges hinge on intent evidence and jury interpretation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Parker, a former FBI special agent, Fox News contributor and author of "The Two FBIs," said the case against former FBI Director James Comey could be difficult to prove, though "certainly possible" for prosecutors to secure a conviction.

Federal authorities have charged Comey in connection with a social media post they say threatened President Donald Trump.

Parker told Fox News Digital that cases involving alleged threats are often complex, particularly when they rely on interpretation rather than explicit language, and depend heavily on the specific facts and evidence gathered by investigators.

"These cases may be difficult to charge," Parker said. "I have charged them before in the past, and it is certainly possible to come up with guilty verdicts. No one is above the law, and guilty verdicts do come down the pipeline."

GREGG JARRETT: HOW OBAMA AND CRONIES CREATED TRUMP-RUSSIA HOAX, AND WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Comey was indicted Tuesday on two felony counts related to a May 2025 Instagram post showing seashells arranged to form "86 47," which prosecutors argue could be interpreted as a threat against Trump, the 47th president.

Comey, who self-surrendered and appeared in federal court Wednesday, has denied wrongdoing and previously described the image as a "cool shell formation."

Parker said that in threat investigations, agents typically gather a wide range of evidence before presenting a case to prosecutors, who then determine whether charges are warranted. She added that cases do not always hinge on a single piece of evidence, and that prosecutors may rely on a broader body of information when attempting to establish intent.

The case against Comey is expected to hinge in part on whether prosecutors can demonstrate intent behind the social media post, an issue that has already drawn scrutiny from legal analysts.

DEMOCRATS' NEW BOOGEYMAN IS A DIFFERENT KIND OF DONALD TRUMP

Parker also noted that where a case is tried can play a significant role in how it unfolds, particularly when it comes to how juries interpret evidence.

She added that venue can influence how a case is received, especially in a highly polarized environment, making it an important factor in how cases are ultimately decided.

"In a perfect country, the prosecution should be able to present evidence to any jury nationwide and receive a verdict based strictly on the evidence," she said. "More than ever before, venue does matter because in this current state of polarization in our nation – it is not just what evidence is presented but where the evidence is presented."

SEN LINDSEY GRAHAM: COMEY’S FBI INVESTIGATED ME AND 8 COLLEAGUES IN ANTI-TRUMP CRUSADE

The case is being brought in the Eastern District of North Carolina, a venue that could factor into how the evidence is evaluated by a jury.

Parker, who worked under Comey during her time at the FBI, said she believes his history with Trump provides important context surrounding the case.

"Many from the bureau believe Comey has a bruised ego and has never gotten over the fact that he was fired in May 2017 by President Donald Trump while on a trip to the Los Angeles Field Office," Parker said. "Director Comey was perceived by many as arrogant and untouchable."

GREGG JARRETT: SHOULD PROSECUTORS BE PROSECUTED FOR THEIR LAWFARE CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP?

She added that, in her view, the social media post at the center of the case crossed a line, particularly given Comey’s former role leading the FBI.

"Around the same time frame of Comey’s ‘86 47’ seashell Instagram post, he posted an announcement on X regarding his latest mystery novel that was coming out. This would have been a ridiculous post if he was simply trying to drum up attention for his book," Parker said. "A former FBI director should know better than this."

"He claims innocence regarding these allegations in the indictment, but it seems that Comey never knew when to stop," she added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker said questions surrounding intent and interpretation are common in threat-related cases and are ultimately decided in court based on the totality of the evidence.

As the case moves forward, Comey is expected to contest the charges, setting up a legal battle that could test how courts interpret statements made on social media and where the line is drawn between protected speech and criminal threats.