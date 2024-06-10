Democrats' new boogeyman is a different kind of Donald Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats have nothing to run on. Their solution? Scare voters by claiming that Donald Trump is a "threat to our democracy," and, if elected, will be hell-bent on seeking retribution against his political enemies.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes told Kara Swisher in a recent podcast interview that she "wouldn’t be surprised if this guy [Trump] threw me in jail," though she neglected to say why the former president might target her. Former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins recently that friends in the intelligence community are considering fleeing the country to avoid being "unconstitutionally and illegally detained."

Makes you wonder what they’re really afraid of. Do they fear that -- finally – someone, somewhere, will be held accountable for all the injustices, lies and illegal acts that have been perpetrated by Democrats against the country and against Trump? Like creating and perpetuating the "Russiagate" hoax, which undermined Trump’s presidency, spying on his 2016 campaign, conspiring to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop, delaying announcement of the break-through COVID vaccine until after the 2020 election, impeaching Trump on dubious grounds, and trying to lock him up even as he’s leading in the polls? That’s just for starters; there’s so much more.

There are likely crimes here, including lying to Congress as Anthony Fauci has apparently done, and conspiring to interfere with an election, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken may have done (according to a CIA officer) when pressing 51 intelligence officers to claim that Hunter’s laptop was likely a product of "Russian disinformation." Blinken and the FBI knew better.

"Trump talk turns to revenge post-conviction" warns a recent Hill headline; the article quotes Georgia Representative Mike Collins posting on X after Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges that it was "Time for Red State AGs and DAs to get busy." The authors also quote Trump telling Newsmax it was "very possible" that at some point Democrats could face prosecution, including members of the House J6 special committee.

The story fails to mention that Trump was (justifiably) angry that long-time colleague and former White House advisor Steve Bannon had been ordered to report to prison, convicted of contempt of Congress for not responding to a subpoena issued by the January 6 committee. Both Bannon and former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro have been jailed for contempt – among only a handful of people in the history of our nation imprisoned for that crime.

AOC FRETS DONALD TRUMP WOULD THROW HER IN JAIL IF HE WINS

Trump claims that the J6 group illegally "deleted and destroyed all material evidence." Indeed, Barry Loudermilk, the Georgia representative heading the House’s oversight investigation, found that 117 files had been deleted by the Jan. 6 committee, and that passwords enabling access to other materials were not supplied. In a letter to lawyers for the White House and Homeland Security Counsel, Loudermilk complained that "numerous Secret Service employees were interviewed who were either with former President Trump or in proximity to former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021" and that transcripts of those interviews were not archived.

Former J6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson has denied destroying files but has said that some material was withheld for "national security" reasons; he also admitted that the J6 committee failed to archive all its records, even though required to do so by House rules.

In short, the J6 committee, as Trump supporters have long maintained, may have dishonestly cherry-picked what the public saw and heard about the events of that day, presumably to strengthen their case against the former president.

Disgraced former FBI honcho McCabe told CNN that Trump is not guided by "principle or ideology" but is driven by a thirst for revenge.

This is the same Andrew McCabe that told Anderson Cooper in 2019 that he thought it was "possible" that Donald Trump was a Russian asset, though he knew perfectly well that was untrue. Also, the same McCabe that was charged by the Inspector General of the Justice Department for lying to FBI officials about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, and subsequently fired. The Times reported that, "some F.B.I. agents thought that Mr. McCabe had slowed the investigation."

This is also the same partisan Andrew McCabe who opened an investigation into then-President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia in 2017, soon after becoming head of the FBI in the wake of James Comey being fired. He knew no such ties existed, and instead was out to protect himself.

That President Trump was undermined and threatened by our law enforcement and intelligence agencies both before and during his presidency is beyond dispute. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, after two years of investigation, concluded there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and that the "Russiagate" story was created by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to influence the 2016 election.

In 2020, with his reelection campaign underway, Trump was impeached by a Democrat House for the sin of withholding aid from Ukraine, presumably (but never explicitly, according to the whistleblower complaint that tipped off the investigation) in exchange for the president of that country, Volodymyr Zelensky, initiating an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden’s business affairs in that country.

That sounds a lot like then-Vice President Joe Biden withholding $1 billion in aid from Ukraine in 2016. Biden demanded that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire his Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was conducting a criminal probe into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter Biden hundreds of thousands of dollars in director fees. We don’t need to speculate about that quid-pro-quo; Biden actually boasted about it.

Recent history teems with injustices perpetrated against President Trump, including his recent indictments and convictions. If Trump beats Biden in November, he will have ample cause to seek retribution. Moreover, his supporters, furious over Democrat wrongdoing, will demand it.

Democrats have opened the door to political prosecutions; they may soon regret that choice.