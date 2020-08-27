Former Bush, Romney, McCain officials endorse Biden, target Trump ahead of key RNC speech

Campaign staffers of former President George W. Bush and former presidential candidates Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. John McCain have endorsed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

More than 150 alumni representing the three Republicans have endorsed Biden in three separate letters published this week. The endorsements come just before President Trump is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

"In order to emerge strong and ready to tackle the challenges before us, we must act," a letter Politico obtained from Bush staffers reads. "We must step up, get out of our comfort zone, and vote for Joe Biden. It is time for us to have initiative in our communities and networks to stand up for character, integrity, decency, and leadership."

Another letter, published in a Medium blog post Wednesday by a group called "McCain Alums for Joe Biden," says Biden's leadership reflects the late Arizona senator's "country first" motto. It adds that Trump espouses a lack of leadership and has failed to "uphold American values."

"We trust that as President, Joe Biden will lead an urgent, comprehensive national effort to contain the COVID pandemic," the McCain alumni wrote. "We trust he will call on Americans to remember our common interests and responsibilities, and not worsen the grievances that have polarized our politics. And we trust that he will defend American interests and values from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

A third letter published Thursday morning titled "Romney Alumni for Biden" says Trump's rhetoric and actions do not align with the values of the Republican Party they represent. A group of 34 former staffers who go by the name "Romney Alumni for Biden" signed the document.

"What unites us now is a deep conviction that four more years of a Trump presidency will morally bankrupt this country, irreparably damage our democracy, and permanently transform the Republican Party into a toxic personality cult," the Romney alumni wrote. "We can't sit by and allow that to happen."

The two former presidential candidates who fought to defeat the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008 and 2012 have sparred with the current president in the past. Bush's spokesman, Freddy Ford, denied a Saturday report from The New York Times saying the former president would not be voting for Trump.

"This is completely made up," Ford said in an email to Austin-based newspaper The Texas Tribune. "He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote."

